KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Carvana Auto Receivables Trust 2019-1

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to seven
classes of notes issued by Carvana Auto Receivables Trust 2019-1 (“CRVNA
2019-1”) an auto loan ABS Transaction. CRVNA 2019-1 represents the
inaugural term ABS securitization for Carvana LLC (“Carvana”) or the
(“Company”).
In 2012, DriveTime Automotive Group Inc. (“DriveTime”) launched Carvana
an eCommerce platform for buying used vehicles. Carvana’s website (www.Carvana.com)
offers a unique used vehicle buying experience that enables customers to
purchase vehicles online through an efficient and transparent process.
Carvana's target customer demographic is not specific to credit and is
geared to attract a broader credit spectrum and income classification
than that of DriveTime. Initially launched in Atlanta, Georgia, Carvana
has expanded nationally and is now operating in 102 markets. Carvana’s
business and operations fully integrate all steps of the vehicle sales
process. The Company is led by founder and CEO Ernie Garcia III who
currently owns approximately 8%. The company completed its IPO in April
2017, and the stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the
symbol “CVNA”.
CRVNA 2019-1 trust will issue seven classes of notes rated ‘AAA (sf)’
though ‘BB (sf)’ totaling $338.8 million. Class A-1 is rated K1+ (sf),
KBRA’s highest short-term credit rating. The transaction is expected to
be collateralized by approximately $350 million of automobile loans at
closing. The automobile loans are fixed rate installment loans, made to
prime and subprime borrowers with a weighted average non-zero FICO score
of 635. In addition, the loans have an average current principal balance
of $17,998, weighted average interest rate of 13.47%, and weighted
average original term and remaining term of 70 and 69 months,
respectively. The collateral is 100% used vehicles.
The transaction has initial credit enhancement levels of 50.05% for the
Class A Notes, 35.40% for the Class B Notes, 25.60% for the Class C
Notes, 12.45% for the Class D Notes and 4.45% for the Class E Notes.
Credit enhancement consists of excess spread, overcollateralization,
subordination (except for the Class E Notes) and a reserve account
funded at closing. Bridgecrest Credit Company (“Bridgecrest”), is an
affiliate of DriveTime and will be the primary servicer of the
securitization.
KBRA applied its Global Auto Loan ABS methodology as part of its
analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed
capital structure and Carvana’s historical static pool data as well as
publicly available static pool loss data for comparable auto loan
originators. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment on the
originator and servicer, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal
structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative
agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.
To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.
Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Carvana Auto Receivables Trust 2019-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
|
|
|
Preliminary Rating
|
|
|
|
Expected Initial Principal Balance
|
|
A-1
|
|
|
|
K1+ (sf)
|
|
|
|
$45,000,000
|
|
A-2
|
|
|
|
AAA (sf)
|
|
|
|
$73,000,000
|
|
A-3
|
|
|
|
AAA (sf)
|
|
|
|
$61,200,000
|
|
B
|
|
|
|
AA (sf)
|
|
|
|
$51,275,000
|
|
C
|
|
|
|
A (sf)
|
|
|
|
$34,300,000
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
BBB (sf)
|
|
|
|
$46,025,000
|
|
E
|
|
|
|
BB (sf)
|
|
|
|
$28,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
