KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Castlelake Aircraft Structured Trust 2019-1

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three
classes of notes (the “Notes”) issued by Castlelake Aircraft Structured
Trust 2019-1.
This transaction represents the sixth securitization for
Castlelake, L.P. (“Castlelake” or the “Company”). The portfolio will be
serviced by Castlelake Aviation Holdings (Ireland) Limited
(the “Servicer”), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Castlelake.
Proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be used to acquire 28 aircraft
on lease and four loans, secured by four aircraft, to 14
lessees/obligors located in 13 countries with initial value of
approximately $1,045.3 million.
The transaction benefits from sufficient credit enhancement and
liquidity, as well as a dynamic structure that accelerates principal
payments on the Notes in the event of weak performance.
KBRA analyzed the transaction using the Global Aviation ABS Methodology
published on November 28, 2017.
