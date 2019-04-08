Log in
KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Castlelake Aircraft Structured Trust 2019-1

04/08/2019 | 05:44pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes (the “Notes”) issued by Castlelake Aircraft Structured Trust 2019-1.

This transaction represents the sixth securitization for Castlelake, L.P. (“Castlelake” or the “Company”). The portfolio will be serviced by Castlelake Aviation Holdings (Ireland) Limited (the “Servicer”), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Castlelake.

Proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be used to acquire 28 aircraft on lease and four loans, secured by four aircraft, to 14 lessees/obligors located in 13 countries with initial value of approximately $1,045.3 million.

The transaction benefits from sufficient credit enhancement and liquidity, as well as a dynamic structure that accelerates principal payments on the Notes in the event of weak performance.

KBRA analyzed the transaction using the Global Aviation ABS Methodology published on November 28, 2017.

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
