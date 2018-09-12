KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Consumer Loan Underlying Bond (CLUB) Credit Trust 2018-P2

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three
classes of notes issued by Consumer Loan Underlying Bond (CLUB) Credit
Trust 2018-P2 (“CLUB 2018-P2”). This is a $270.30 million consumer loan
ABS transaction that is expected to close September 27, 2018.
This transaction is LendingClub Corporation’s (“LendingClub” or the
“Company”) seventh rated sponsored securitization, third of 2018 and the
fourth sponsored securitization consisting of prime unsecured consumer
loans facilitated by LendingClub’s proprietary technology platform
supporting an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors
by offering a variety of loan products originated by issuing banks
through the platform, www.lendingclub.com.
Overall, KBRA has rated eight other securitizations (LendingClub
Issuance Trust, Series 2016-NP2, Arcadia Receivables Credit Trust
2017-1, Consumer Loan Underlying Bond Credit Trust, 2017-NP1, Consumer
Loan Underlying Bond Credit Trust, 2017-P1, Consumer Loan Underlying
Bond Credit Trust, 2017-P2, Consumer Loan Underlying Bond Credit Trust,
2017-NP2, Consumer Loan Underlying Bond Credit Trust, 2018-NP1 and
Consumer Loan Underlying Bond Credit Trust, 2018-P1) whose origination
was facilitated by the LendingClub Platform.
The LendingClub Platform was launched in 2007 and is operated by
LendingClub. LendingClub has been a public company since its IPO in
December 2014 and its stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbol “LC.” The Platform currently offers an array of
products including unsecured personal installment loans to super prime,
prime and near prime customers, patient and education financing, auto
refinance loans and small business loans.
The transaction has initial credit enhancement levels of 32.88%, 24.45%
and 10.42% for the Class A, Class B, and Class C notes, respectively.
Credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization, subordination
of the junior note classes, a cash reserve account and excess spread.
KBRA applied its Global Consumer Loan ABS Rating Methodology as part of
its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the
proposed capital structure and Lending Club’s historical gross loss
data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of the Lending Club
Platform, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and
transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements
and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.
For complete details on the analysis, please see KBRA’s pre-sale report, Consumer
Loan Underlying Bond Credit Trust 2018-P2 Pre-Sale Report, which
was published today at www.kbra.com.
Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Consumer Loan Underlying Bond
(CLUB) Credit Trust 2018-P2
Class
|
Preliminary Rating
|
Expected Initial Class Principal
|
A
|
A- (sf)
|
$
202,900,000
|
B
|
BBB (sf)
|
$
25,300,000
|
C
|
BB (sf)
|
$
42,100,000
|
Representations & Warranties Disclosure
All Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations are required,
pursuant to SEC Rule 17g-7, to provide a description of a transaction’s
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms that are
available to investors when issuing credit ratings. KBRA’s disclosure
KBRA's disclosure
for this transaction can be found in the report available here.
Related Publications: (available
at www.kbra.com)
