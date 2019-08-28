KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Consumer Loan Underlying Bond (CLUB) Credit Trust 2019-P2

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Consumer Loan Underlying Bond (CLUB) Credit Trust 2019-P2 (“CLUB 2019-P2”). This is a $287.80 million consumer loan ABS transaction.

This transaction is LendingClub Corporation’s (“LendingClub” or the “Company”) eleventh rated sponsored securitization and the eighth sponsored securitization consisting of prime unsecured consumer loans facilitated by LendingClub’s proprietary technology platform supporting an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors by offering a variety of loan products originated by issuing banks through the platform, www.lendingclub.com. Overall, KBRA has rated twelve other securitizations whose origination was facilitated by the LendingClub Platform.

The LendingClub Platform was launched in 2007 and is operated by LendingClub. LendingClub has been a public company since its IPO in December 2014 and its stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “LC”. The LendingClub Platform currently offers an array of products including unsecured personal installment loans to super prime, prime and near prime customers, patient and education financing, and auto loans.

The transaction has initial credit enhancement levels of 35.76%, 23.53% and 7.66% for the Class A, Class B, and Class C notes, respectively. Credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization, subordination of the junior note classes, a cash reserve account and excess spread.

KBRA applied its Global Consumer Loan ABS Rating Methodology and its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and Lending Club’s historical gross loss data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of the Lending Club Platform, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Consumer Loan Underlying Bond (CLUB) Credit Trust

2019-P2 Class Preliminary Rating Initial Class Principal A A+ (sf) $200,700,000 B A- (sf) $37,900,000 C BB (sf) $49,200,000

