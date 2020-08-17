Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to DBJPM 2020-C9

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 10:59am EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to 18 classes of DBJPM 2020-C9, a $630.8 million CMBS conduit transaction collateralized by 30 commercial mortgage loans secured by 146 properties.

The collateral properties are located throughout 37 MSAs, the largest three of which are New York (15.5%), San Jose (12.2%), and San Francisco (9.9%). The pool has exposure to all of the major property types, with four types representing more than 10.0% of the pool balance: office (37.1%), industrial (20.9%), retail (12.8%) and mixed-use (12.3%). The loans have principal balances ranging from $1.8 million to $61.0 million for the largest loan in the pool, Agellan Portfolio (9.7%), which is secured by 42 industrial and four office properties totaling 6.1 million sf located across nine states. The five largest loans, which also include MGM Grand & Mandalay Bay (7.9%), BX Industrial Portfolio (7.9%), 1633 Broadway (6.3%), and Amazon Industrial Portfolio (5.5%), represent 37.4% of the initial pool balance, while the top 10 loans represent 62.1%.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction incorporated our multi-borrower rating process that begins with our analysts' evaluation of the underlying collateral properties' financial and operating performance, which determine KBRA’s estimate of sustainable net cash flow (KNCF) and KBRA value using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. On an aggregate basis, KNCF was 10.9% less than the issuer cash flow. KBRA capitalization rates were applied to each asset’s KNCF to derive values that were, on an aggregate basis, 44.5% less than third party appraisal values. The pool has an in-trust KLTV of 84.9% and an all-in KLTV of 104.1%. The model deploys rent and occupancy stresses, probability of default regressions, and loss given default calculations to determine losses for each collateral loan that are then used to assign our credit ratings.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered as an NRSRO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:26aVentureCount Launches Not-for-Profit and Fund Accounting Practices
BU
11:25aCODX FINAL DEADLINE : ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Investors of the Important August 17 Deadline in Securities Class Action - CODX
PR
11:25aRHEINMETALL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:23aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Gazprom Neft's Board of Directors assesses the economic impact of the company's digital transformation
PU
11:23aRADPOL S A : Rb 21/2020
PU
11:23aBeware of confusion between edible and toxic plants
PU
11:23aAQUANT : Announces Intelligent Warranty Audit to Accelerate Service Transformation
BU
11:21aIamFire Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
11:21aYUM BRANDS : NPC to Close 300 Pizza Hut Sites, Launch Sale Process for Rest
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : IBM rolls out newest processor chip, taps Samsung for manufacturing
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE and E energija Partner to Deliver 68.9 MW Wind Farm in Lithua..
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT : Jefferies remains Neutral
4JD.COM, INC. : JD.com Announces 2020 Second Quarter and Interim Financial Results
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : executive in India files police complaint after report on content practices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group