KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Dividend Solar Loans 2019-1 LLC

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Dividend Solar Loans 2019-1, LLC (“DIV 2019-1”). This is a $234.59 million term ABS securitization collateralized by a pool of $252.51 million residential solar loans.

This transaction is Dividend Finance, Inc.’s (“Dividend” or the “Company”) fourth securitization collateralized by UCC-secured residential consumer solar loans originated by DSF. Credit enhancement for the Notes consists of i) overcollateralization ii) subordination (in the case of Class A and Class B Notes) iii) excess spread and iv) amounts on deposit in the reserve account. The loan collateral in the transaction will include a pool of $252.51 million residential solar loans from five different loan products that contain a combination of interest-only periods and required or optional prepayment thresholds.

Dividend is a California based specialty lender providing financing in the clean energy space through residential solar loans, home energy-related home improvement loans, as well as residential and commercial PACE assessments. Dividend was formed through the merger of Dividend Solar, Inc. and Figtree Finance Company in 2016. Dividend originates loans in 36 states and the District of Columbia through its state lending licenses where required. Loans typically have original balances of $10,000 - $50,000 (but may exceed this amount); original loan terms of 12 or 20 years and fixed interest rates of 2.50% - 9.99%. Depending on the loan type, these rates may step-up if certain incentive payments are not made.

KBRA applied its Global General Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities and the Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool and the proposed capital structure. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of Dividend in March 2018, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Dividend Solar Loans 2019-1 LLC Class Preliminary Rating Principal Balance A A- (sf) $212,860,000 B BBB (sf) $8,720,000 C BB (sf) $13,010,000

To access the ratings, new issue report and disclosures, click here.

