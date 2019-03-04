KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Driven Brands Funding, LLC – Series 2019-1 Senior Secured Notes

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announces the preliminary ratings to a
note class of Driven Brands Funding, LLC, a whole business
securitization.
Driven Brands, Inc. (“Driven Brands” or the “Company”) completed its
first whole business securitization in July 2015. The transaction
structure is a master trust, and the Series 2019-1, Class A-2 Notes
represent the Company’s fourth securitization within the trust. Driven
Brands Funding, LLC (the “Issuer”) is expected to issue $300 million of
Class A-2 Notes (pari passu with the Series 2015-1 A-2 Notes,
Series 2016-1 A-2 Notes and Series 2018-1 A-2 notes). The Company will
not be contributing new collateral in connection with this transaction.
KBRA will be affirming the ratings on the Issuer’s Outstanding Notes at
transaction close. The affirmation will reflect collateral performance,
which is expected to be in line with KBRA’s rating scenarios, and the
expectation that the Outstanding Notes will continue to pass their
respective rating level stresses with the addition of the Series 2019-1
Notes.
Driven Brands is one of the largest franchisors in the aftermarket
automobile services and parts distribution industries. The Company
franchises, owns, operates and manages locations under the core brands
of CARSTAR, Maaco, Meineke, 1-800-Radiator & A/C and Take 5 Oil Change.
The collateral consists of all existing and future franchise agreements
in the United States, royalties from existing and future
company-operated locations, product sourcing agreements, existing and
future collections and profits from company-operated Take 5 locations,
related intellectual property and a license fee from Canadian
franchises. As of December 29, 2018, the portfolio comprised of 2,283
franchise locations and 305 company-owned locations, most of which are
Take 5 locations. The collateral for the offered notes also includes, to
a lesser degree, franchises that operate under the Merlin, Pro Oil
Change, Econo-Lube N’ Tune, Aero Colours, Drive N Style, and AutoQual
brand names. The Company has a network of approximately 2,600 locations
across 49 states and ten Canadian provinces.
KBRA analyzed the transaction using the Global General Rating
Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities published on November 28, 2017.
KBRA also conducted an on-site operational review of Driven Brands at
its Charlotte, NC headquarters in March 2018. KBRA will review the final
operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to
closing.
For complete details on the analysis, please see KBRA’s Pre-Sale Report,
“Driven Brands Funding, LLC, Series 2019-1”, which was published at www.kbra.com.
The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the
time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this
release could result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from
the preliminary ratings.
Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Driven Brands Funding, LLC – Series
2019-1 Senior Secured Notes
|
Series 2019-1
|
|
|
Preliminary Rating
|
|
|
Initial Principal Balance
|
Class A-2
|
|
|
BBB (sf)
|
|
|
$300,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Related Publications: (available
at www.kbra.com)
