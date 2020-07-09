Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to FHF Trust 2020-1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 11:16am EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by FHF Trust 2020-1 (“FHF 2020-1” or the “Issuer”), a subprime auto loan asset-backed securities transaction.

The impact of COVID-19 has resulted in an economic slowdown and high unemployment, which is expected to adversely impact the performance of auto loans, including those supporting the subject transaction. Owing to this risk, KBRA increased its base case default assumptions for the subject pool in a manner that was consistent with a recent portfolio review of the sector detailed in the following report: U.S. Auto Loan and Auto Lease ABS Securities on Watch Report in addition to assuming a lower recovery rate on defaulted loans.

FHF 2020-1 represents the first rated term ABS securitization for the First Help Financial, LLC (“FHF” or the “Company”). FHF 2020-1 will issue three classes of notes totaling $143.24 million that are collateralized by a pool of retail automobile contracts, made to subprime obligors and secured by new (77%) and used (23%) automobiles and trucks. The transaction is expected to be collateralized by approximately $149.99 million of fixed rate installment loans, made to subprime borrowers. The ratings reflect initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 30.00% for the Class A notes to 6.50% for the Class C notes.

FHF is a subprime auto finance company with headquarters in Newton, Massachusetts and a satellite office in Phoenix Arizona. FHF was founded in 2006 and currently offers loans in 20 states. FHF is an indirect auto lender and purchases receivables from franchise and independent dealers. FHF serves consumers who are typically unable to obtain financing from traditional lending sources such as credit unions, banks, and captive auto finance companies.

KBRA applied its Global Auto Loan ABS Methodology and its Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and Byrider’s historical static pool data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of the Company, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered as an NRSRO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aNIELSEN : And SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder Combine Tools To Empower Walmart Suppliers To Optimize Online Content And Performance
PR
11:31aEQUITABLE : AB to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on July 23, 2020
PR
11:31aWGU WASHINGTON : Offers Scholarships to Community and Technical College BAS Graduates
BU
11:31aLIQID : and Broadcom Deliver First Turnkey PCIe 4.0 Fabric Platform
BU
11:31aWarehouse Racking Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand For Storage And Warehousing to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
11:31aREALPAGE : Expands Resident Living Solutions with Lockbox, Eliminating In-Office Payments
BU
11:31aWalgreens to Cut 4,000 Jobs in U.K. Boots Stores, Suspend Buybacks -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:30aFREDDIE MAC : Record low US mortgage rates for the third consecutive week
AQ
11:30aAÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : Groupe ADP initiates negotiations with trade unions
GL
11:30aTOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Principal Agreement on the Sale of Tom Tailor GmbH to Fosun
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
2HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
3AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
4BMW AG : RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIES FOR BATTERY CELLS: BMW Group sources sustainable cobalt worth around 100 millio..
5SAP SE : SAP : Shares Jump After 2Q Profit, Revenue Beat Consensus Estimates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group