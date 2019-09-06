KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to FMC GMSR ISSUER TRUST, MSR COLLATERALIZED NOTES, Series 2019-GT2

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings of ‘BBB- (sf)’ to the Series 2019-GT2 Class A and Class B Term Notes from FMC GMSR ISSUER TRUST, Freedom Mortgage Corporation’s (FMC) master trust issuer of notes backed by a participation certificate evidencing a participation interest in mortgage servicing rights (MSR) on loans underlying Ginnie Mae guaranteed mortgage backed securities.

KBRA’s rating on the Series 2019-GT2 Term Notes is primarily dependent on the credit rating of FMC (KBRA Rating: BB+/Stable) as repurchase obligor under a repo facility in support of the Issuer’s rights to MSRs granted by Ginnie Mae to FMC, with certain transaction features described more fully in KBRA’s presale report providing one notch uplift on the rating of the notes.

