KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to FREMF 2019-K97 and Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates K-097

09/09/2019 | 11:38am EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to nine classes of FREMF Series 2019-K97 mortgage pass-through certificates and five classes of Freddie Mac structured pass-through certificates (SPCs), Series K-097 (see ratings list below). FREMF Series 2019-K97 is a $1.5 billion CMBS multi-borrower transaction. Freddie Mac will guarantee six classes of certificates issued in the underlying Series 2019-K97 securitization and will deposit the guaranteed underlying certificates into a separate trust that will issue the SPCs.

The underlying transaction is collateralized by 57 fixed-rate multifamily mortgage loans. The loans have principal balances that range from $1.7 million to $137.2 million. The largest exposure is represented by The Sycamores At North Park (9.3%), a 445-unit, Class-A, garden-style multifamily complex located in San Jose, California, approximately six miles northeast of the city’s CBD. The five largest loans represent 26.9% of the cut-off date balance and also include Santo Tomas and Santa Rosalia Apartments (5.7%), Ariva (4.2%), Bridge At Asher (3.8%), and Latitude (3.7%). The assets are located in 20 states, with the three largest concentrations in California (19.2%), Texas (16.7%), and Florida (15.8%).

KBRA’s analysis of the underlying transaction incorporated our CMBS Multi-Borrower rating process that begins with our analysts' evaluation of the underlying collateral properties' financial and operating performance, which is used to determine KBRA’s estimate of sustainable net cash flow (KNCF) and KBRA value using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. KBRA’s weighted average KNCF for the portfolio is 2.5% less than the issuer’s NCF. KBRA capitalization rates were applied to each asset’s KNCF to derive individual property values that, on an aggregate basis, were 42.6% less than third-party appraisal values. The weighted average KBRA capitalization rate for the transaction is 8.56%. The KBRA credit model deploys rent and occupancy stresses, probability of default regressions, and loss-given default calculations to determine losses for each collateral loan, which are then used to assign our credit ratings.

For complete details of the analysis, please see our pre-sale report, FREMF 2019-K97, published at www.kbra.com. The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: FREMF 2019-K97

Class

   

Class Balance (US$)

     

Expected KBRA Rating

A-1

   

$114,372,000

     

AAA (sf)

A-2

   

$1,083,053,000

     

AAA (sf)

A-M

   

$66,115,000

     

AA- (sf)

B

   

$58,770,000

     

A- (sf)

C

   

$36,730,000

     

BBB (sf)

D

   

$110,193,397

     

NR

X1

   

$1,197,425,000*

     

AAA (sf)

XAM

   

$66,115,000*

     

AAA (sf)

X2-A

   

$1,197,425,000*

     

AAA (sf)

X2-B

   

$271,808,397*

     

AAA (sf)

X3

   

$205,693,397*

     

NR

*Notional Balance

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-097

Class

   

Class Balance (US$)

   

Expected KBRA Rating

A-1

   

$114,372,000

   

AAA (sf)

A-2

   

$1,083,053,000

   

AAA (sf)

A-M

   

$66,115,000

   

AA- (sf)

X1

   

$1,197,425,000*

   

AAA (sf)

XAM

   

$66,115,000*

   

AAA (sf)

X3

   

$205,693,397*

   

NR

*Notional Balance

