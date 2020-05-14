Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to First Republic Mortgage Trust 2020-1 (FRMT 2020-1)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 05:44pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to 15 classes of mortgage certificates from First Republic Mortgage Trust 2020-1 (FRMT 2020-1), First Republic Bank’s first prime RMBS transaction since credit crisis. The FRMT 2020-1 mortgage pool is composed of 303 non-conforming mortgage loans with an aggregate principal balance of $300,115,996 as of the cut-off date.

The pool consists entirely of hybrid ARMs, with loans possessing initial fixed-rate periods of ten years. Approximately 89.2% of the loans have interest-only (IO) periods, most of whose original IO terms last for 120 months. The pool is characterized by substantial borrower equity in each mortgaged property, as evidenced by the WA original LTV of 55.5% and WA original CLTV of 57.1%. The weighted average original credit score is 771, which is within the prime mortgage range.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Mortgage Default and Loss Model, an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered as an NRSRO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:15pSolEs Badajoz GmbH v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/38)
PU
06:15pPRESIDENT'S LETTER FOR ADR HOLDERS (POSTED : May 12, 2020)
PU
06:15pVILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL : 1Q 2020 – Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statement
PU
06:15pTalon Metals Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
NE
06:13pBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:11pAirBoss Announces Election of Directors
GL
06:05pFARFETCH : Q1 2020 Earnings Release
PU
06:04pNew Screening Tool Helps Californians Learn Quickly if They Might Qualify for Medi-Cal and Food Stamps
PR
06:04pPrecision Drilling Corporation Announces Voting Results From the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
GL
06:03pVALENS GROWORKS : The Valens Company Enters Australia's Rapidly Expanding Cannabis Market with Five Year Distribution Agreement with Country's Largest Distributor
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FORMULA ONE GROUP : LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Announces Ex-Dividend Date, When-Issued Trading, Trading Symbo..
2MINERA IRL LIMITED : MINERA IRL : Announces Postponement of Certain Filings and Reliance on CSA Instruments Go..
3DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. : DELTA 9 CANNABIS : Reports Record First Quarter 2020 Results
4Swiss Medtech Neo Medical Raises CHF 13.2M for Its Disruptive Controlled-fixation Solutions for Spinal Fusi..
5CO-DIAGNOSTICS :, Inc. Releases Prepared Remarks for First Quarter 2020 Conference Call

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group