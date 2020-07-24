KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to FirstKey Homes 2020-SFR1 Trust

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to nine classes of FirstKey Homes 2020-SFR1 Trust (FKH 2020-SFR1) single-family rental pass-through certificates.

FKH 2020-SFR1 is a single-borrower, single-family rental (SFR) securitization that will be collateralized by a $826.2 million loan secured by first priority mortgages on 3,847 income-producing single-family homes. The fixed-rate loan will require interest-only payments and have a five-year term. FKH 2020-SFR1 will be the first SFR securitization issued by FirstKey Homes.

The underlying single-family rental properties are located in or near 35 core-based statistical areas (CBSAs) across 12 states. The top three CBSAs represent 34.7% of the portfolio and include Charlotte (12.1%), Phoenix (11.9%), and Atlanta (10.7%). The aggregate BPO value of the underlying homes is $918.1 million yielding an LTV of 90.0%. KBRA adjusted BPO value is at $823.5 million. This represents a 10.3% haircut to the nominal BPO value. The resulting LTV based on KBRA’s adjusted BPO value is 100.3%.

KBRA utilized its U.S. Single-Family Rental Securitization Methodology to evaluate the transaction. The methodology leverages elements of KBRA’s commercial mortgage-backed securities and residential mortgage-backed securities criteria due to the fact that the collateral underlying an SFR transaction has both commercial and residential characteristics. As the properties generate a cash flow stream from tenant rental payments, CMBS methodologies were used to determine the loan’s probability of default. To determine loss given default, KBRA assumed the underlying collateral properties would be liquidated in the residential property market.

