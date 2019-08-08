Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Freddie Mac's STACR 2019-FTR2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 02:39pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to 28 classes from Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) 2019-FTR2 Notes, Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2019-FTR2, a credit risk sharing transaction with a total note offering of $248,000,000. STACR 2019-FTR2 is structured as a credit-linked note governed by a Credit Protection Agreement (CPA) between the Trust (as credit protection seller) and Freddie Mac (as credit protection buyer). The issued notes have credit exposure to a set of underlying loans, called Reference Obligations, which meet a set of eligibility criteria specific to each issuance. The trust naming convention, which uses “FTR” for this transaction, indicates that the Reference Obligations for the subject transaction are somewhat “off-the-run” compared to other STACR transactions, which have used DN/DNA and HQ/HQA naming to signify generally “on-the-run” low and high LTV transactions, respectively.

The STACR 2019-FTR2 Reference Pool consists of 50,011 residential mortgage loans with an aggregate cut-off balance of approximately $11.5 billion. The loans in the Reference Pool (Reference Obligations) are fully-documented, fully-amortizing fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) of prime quality. As mentioned, the pool is characterized by a mixture of loans with LTV ratios ranging from to 14% to 97%, with a weighted average (WA) LTV of 83.5%. Approximately 3.1% of the loans possessed subordinate financing at origination, contributing to the pool’s WA combined loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio of 84.0%. The borrowers in the STACR 2019-FTR2 Reference Pool have a non-zero WA (NZWA) original credit score of 742 and a NZWA debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 36.1%.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the reference pool through its Residential Mortgage Default and Loss Model, an examination of the results from loan file reviews performed by an independent third-party firm, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:03pTechnion and Tel Aviv U Researchers Succeed in Gaining Control of One of the World's Most Secure Industrial Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)
GL
03:01pEVEREST RE : Insurance® Names Vahan Paretchan Risk Management East Region Leader
PU
03:01pDEADLINE ALERT - ZUORA, INC. (ZUO) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC ALERTS SHAREHOLDERS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : August 13, 2019
GL
03:01pPIVOT TECHNOLOGY : To Host Second Quarter 2019 Analyst Call
AQ
03:01pFINAL DEADLINE ALERT - RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. (RMED) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : August 9, 2019
GL
03:01pSamsung Achieves Highest Ranking in J.D. Power 2019 Customer Satisfaction Across Majority of Appliance Categories
BU
03:01pSHAREHOLDER ALERT - CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD. (CCIH) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC ALERTS SHAREHOLDERS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : August 12, 2019
GL
03:01pDEVRY UNIVERSITY : to Offer Online Education in the Bahamas
BU
03:01pCN and CSX Announce New Intermodal Service Offering
GL
03:01pHUMANA : To Provide Medicaid Managed Care for Residents in Louisiana
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters wipes £2 billion off Burford Capital shares in latest..
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
3XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
4BAYER AG : Bayer buys BlueRock in $600 million bet on stem cell therapies
5GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group