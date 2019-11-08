Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Freddie Mac's STACR 2019-HQA4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 05:55pm EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to 23 classes from Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) REMIC 2019-HQA4 Notes, Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2019-HQA4 (STACR 2019-HQA4), a credit risk sharing transaction with a total note offering of $432,000,000. STACR 2019-HQA4 features credit exposure to Reference Obligations with original loan-to-value (LTV) ratios greater than 80% but less than or equal to 97%. The Offered Notes represent obligations of the STACR 2019-HQA4 Trust in a credit-linked note structure governed by a Credit Protection Agreement (CPA) between Freddie Mac, the Issuer and Trust, and the Indenture Trustee, with payments subject to the credit and principal payment risks of the STACR 2019-HQA4 Reference Pool.

The STACR 2019-HQA4 Reference Pool consists of 57,557 residential mortgage loans with an outstanding principal balance of approximately $13.4 billion as of the Cut-Off Date. The Reference Obligations are fully-documented, fully-amortizing, primarily 30-year fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) of prime quality. The borrowers in the STACR 2019-HQA4 Reference Pool have a non-zero WA (NZWA) original credit score of 745 and a NZWA debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 37.7%.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the reference pool through its Residential Mortgage Default and Loss Model, an examination of the results from loan file reviews performed by an independent third-party firm, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:59pAGEX THERAPEUTICS : to Present at Investing in the Age of Longevity Conference
BU
06:49pEucalyptus Pulplog Prices in Brazil Have Fallen Over the Past Year and in the 2Q/19 Reached Their Lowest Levels in Three Years
PR
06:43pExisting U.S. antitrust laws can address tech monopolies, DOJ antitrust chief says
RE
06:42pWeWork, ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank sued over botched IPO, plummeting value
RE
06:30pMEDIATEK : Delivers 112G Long Range SerDes IP, Silicon-Proven on 7nm for ASIC Services
PU
06:30pCOIMA RES S P A : Positive financial results for the first nine months of 2019
PU
06:30pCOIMA RES S P A : Disposal of a portfolio of bank branches for Euro 24 million
PU
06:30pCOIMA RES S P A : - results 9M 2019
PU
06:30pCOIMA RES S P A : disposes a portfolio of bank branches
PU
06:30pEagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.08 Per Share
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork, ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank sued over botched IPO, plummeting value
2Southwest and American pull 737 MAX until early March, nearly a year after grounding
3APPLE INC. : Existing U.S. antitrust laws can address tech monopolies, DOJ antitrust chief says
4Eucalyptus Pulplog Prices in Brazil Have Fallen Over the Past Year and in the 2Q/19 Reached Their Lowest Le..
5DEEPMARKIT CORP. : DEEPMARKIT : Provides Update on Strategic Investment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group