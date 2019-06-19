KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to GSMS 2019-GC40

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to 16 classes of GSMS 2019-GC40 (see ratings list below), a $914.2 million CMBS conduit transaction collateralized by 35 commercial mortgage loans secured by 44 properties.

The collateral properties are located in 19 states, with two states representing more than 10.0% of the pool balance: New York (26.7%) and California (19.3%). Hawaii (8.2%) rounds out the top three state exposures. The pool has exposure to all of the property types, with the top three being office (34.3%), industrial (21.2%), and mixed-use (17.8%). The loans have principal balances ranging from $3.3 to $78.0 million for the largest loan in the pool, Diamondback Industrial Portfolio 2 (8.5%), which is secured by three single tenant warehouse/distribution industrial properties located in three states that together comprise 2.5 million sf. The five largest loans, which also include 250 Livingston (8.2%), Waterfront Plaza (8.2%), 101 California Street (7.9%), and Moffett Towers II Building V (6.8%), represent 39.7% of the initial pool balance, while the top 10 loans represent 62.4%.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction incorporated our multi-borrower rating process that begins with our analysts' evaluation of the underlying collateral properties' financial and operating performance, which determine KBRA’s estimate of sustainable net cash flow (KNCF) and KBRA value using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. On an aggregate basis, KNCF was 9.7% less than the issuer cash flow. KBRA capitalization rates were applied to each asset’s KNCF to derive values that were, on an aggregate basis, 39.8% less than third party appraisal values. The pool has an in-trust KLTV of 89.5% and an all-in KLTV of 105.4%. The model deploys rent and occupancy stresses, probability of default regressions, and loss given default calculations to determine losses for each collateral loan that are then used to assign our credit ratings.

For complete details on the analysis, please see our pre-sale report published at www.kbra.com. The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: GSMS 2019-GC40 Class Initial Class Balance Expected KBRA Rating A-1 $16,403,000 AAA (sf) A-2 $131,938,000 AAA (sf) A-3 $191,600,000 AAA (sf) A-4 $251,415,000 AAA (sf) A-AB $24,636,000 AAA (sf) A-S $98,999,000 AAA (sf) B $41,799,000 AA- (sf) C $35,200,000 A- (sf) D $19,800,000 BBB+ (sf) E $16,499,000 BBB- (sf) F $16,500,000 BB- (sf) G-RR $8,800,000 B- (sf) H-RR $26,400,274 NR X-A $714,991,0001 AAA (sf) X-B $76,999,0001 AAA (sf) X-D $36,299,0001 BBB- (sf) X-F $16,500,0001 BB- (sf) Loan-Specific Certificates2 DB-A $5,321,000 NR DB-B $19,899,000 NR DB-C $24,408,000 NR DB-D $33,164,000 NR DB-E $25,392,000 NR DB-F $7,003,500 NR DB-VR $6,062,500 NR DB-X $25,220,0001 NR

1 Notional balance.

2 Loan-specific certificates are only entitled to amounts received with respect to the Diamondback Industrial Portfolio 1 and Diamondback Industrial Portfolio 2 Trust Subordinate Companion Loans.

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

