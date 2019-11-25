Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Hudson Yards 2019-55HY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 05:10pm EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to seven classes of Hudson Yards 2019-55HY, a CMBS single-borrower securitization.

The collateral for the transaction is a $810.5 million portion of a $1.245 billion non-recourse mortgage loan. The fixed rate loan has a 10-year term and requires monthly interest-only payments. The loan is secured by the borrower’s fee simple interest in 55 Hudson Yards, a 2.4 million sf, 51-story, Class-A office building located in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of Manhattan. The newly constructed property features high end tenant build outs and is LEED Gold certified.

As of November 2019, the property was 97.3% leased to 21 tenants. The five largest tenants are either financial institutions or large law firms, and include Point 72 Asset Management (23.2% of total sf, 21.9% of base rent), Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy (20.1%, 17.9%), Cooley (10.2%, 11.2%), Boies Schiller & Flexner (7.7%, 6.8%) and Third Point (6.2%, 8.6%). Together, these five tenants account for 67.5% of the total sf and 66.5% of total base rent.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the properties’ cash flows using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology and the application of our U.S. CMBS Single Borrower & Large Loan Rating Methodology. In addition, KBRA also relied on its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology for assessing counterparty risk in this transaction, to the extent deemed applicable.

The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) of $91.8 million. To value the property, we applied a capitalization rate of 6.75% to arrive at a KBRA value of $1.36 billion. The resulting KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) is 91.5%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports; the results of our site inspection of the property, and legal documentation review.

For further details on KBRA’s analysis, please see our pre-sale report, Hudson Yards 2019-55HY, published at www.kbra.com.

The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Hudson Yards 2019-55HY

Class

Initial Class Balance

Expected KBRA Rating

A

$357,393,000

AAA (sf)

B

$61,969,000

AA- (sf)

C

$55,092,000

A (sf)

D

$101,246,000

BBB (sf)

E

$85,025,000

BBB- (sf)

F

$109,250,000

BB (sf)

X

$474,454,0001

AAA (sf)

1Notional amount.

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:34pSURGE HOLDINGS, INC. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
05:34pWTRH FINAL DEADLINE : ROSEN, A GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Reminds Waitr Holdings Inc. Investors of Important November 26th Deadline in Securities Class Action – WTRH
GL
05:34pCIO LEADERSHIP : HMG Strategy's 9th Annual Industry-Leading Tech Leader/C-Suite Recognition Program — The HMG Strategy 2020 Global Executives Who Matter Awards
GL
05:33pROSEN, A GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Reminds Bloom Energy Corporation Investors of Important January 3rd Deadline in Securities Class Action – BE
GL
05:32pRosen, a Global Law Firm, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Black Knight, Inc. – BKI
GL
05:32pCENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP : Appoints Dorothea Silva to Its Board of Directors
BU
05:32pROSEN, A GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against First American Financial Corp. – FAF
GL
05:31pCF ENERGY : Announces Payment Date of Second Installment of the 2019 Special Dividend
AQ
05:31pAGRAFLORA ORGANICS INTERNATIONAL : Closes $28,750,000 Private Placement at $0.30 / Share
AQ
05:31pImperial Reports Drilling at Ruddock Creek Project Intersects 40.9 metres grading 16.83% Zinc, 3.46% Lead and 4.74 g/t Silver
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks - report
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
4China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group