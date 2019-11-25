KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Hudson Yards 2019-55HY

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to seven classes of Hudson Yards 2019-55HY, a CMBS single-borrower securitization.

The collateral for the transaction is a $810.5 million portion of a $1.245 billion non-recourse mortgage loan. The fixed rate loan has a 10-year term and requires monthly interest-only payments. The loan is secured by the borrower’s fee simple interest in 55 Hudson Yards, a 2.4 million sf, 51-story, Class-A office building located in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of Manhattan. The newly constructed property features high end tenant build outs and is LEED Gold certified.

As of November 2019, the property was 97.3% leased to 21 tenants. The five largest tenants are either financial institutions or large law firms, and include Point 72 Asset Management (23.2% of total sf, 21.9% of base rent), Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy (20.1%, 17.9%), Cooley (10.2%, 11.2%), Boies Schiller & Flexner (7.7%, 6.8%) and Third Point (6.2%, 8.6%). Together, these five tenants account for 67.5% of the total sf and 66.5% of total base rent.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the properties’ cash flows using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology and the application of our U.S. CMBS Single Borrower & Large Loan Rating Methodology. In addition, KBRA also relied on its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology for assessing counterparty risk in this transaction, to the extent deemed applicable.

The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) of $91.8 million. To value the property, we applied a capitalization rate of 6.75% to arrive at a KBRA value of $1.36 billion. The resulting KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) is 91.5%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports; the results of our site inspection of the property, and legal documentation review.

For further details on KBRA’s analysis, please see our pre-sale report, Hudson Yards 2019-55HY, published at www.kbra.com.

The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Hudson Yards 2019-55HY

Class Initial Class Balance Expected KBRA Rating A $357,393,000 AAA (sf) B $61,969,000 AA- (sf) C $55,092,000 A (sf) D $101,246,000 BBB (sf) E $85,025,000 BBB- (sf) F $109,250,000 BB (sf) X $474,454,0001 AAA (sf)

1Notional amount.

