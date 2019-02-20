KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to ILPT 2019-SURF

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announces the assignment of preliminary
ratings to six classes of ILPT 2019-SURF, a CMBS single-borrower
securitization.
The collateral for the transaction is a $390.0 million portion of a
$650.0 million non-recourse, first lien mortgage loan secured by the
borrower’s leased fee interests in approximately 9.3 million sf of land
underlying 177 predominantly industrial properties and its fee simple
interests in eight industrial properties (295,388 sf) and one surface
parking lot (30,000 sf). The combined 9.6 million sf does not include
4.2 million sf associated with the overlying non-collateral
improvements. Collectively, the 186 properties (“the portfolio”) has an
appraised value of approximately $1.4 billion. The portfolio’s 10
largest properties account for approximately a quarter of the trust
balance, and the largest fifteen properties represent 29.8%.
The portfolio consists of 172 industrial assets (89.8%), four retail
properties (6.0%), eight land parcels (2.0%), one office property
(1.9%), and one surface parking lot (0.4%). All of the assets are
located in Honolulu, Hawaii. Overall, 179 (93.2%) of the 186 assets are
situated in the two established industrial-commercial parks of
Mapunapuna (67.3%) and Sand Island (25.9%) in proximity to the Honolulu
International Airport and Honolulu Harbor, respectively. Of the
remaining properties, four are located in Downtown Honolulu (3.9%), two
(2.6%) in the Salt Lake neighborhood, and one property is situated in an
industrial park in Waipahu (0.3%). As of December 2018, the subject
properties were leased to more than 170 unique tenants, with only one
vacant suite accounting for 900 sf.
KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the
properties’ cash flows using our U.S.
CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology and the application of our U.S.
CMBS Single Borrower & Large Loan Rating Methodology. The
results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) for the
portfolio of $61.5 million. To value the portfolio, KBRA applied a
blended capitalization rate of 6.61% to arrive at a KBRA value of $930.5
million. The resulting KBRA Loan-to-Value (KLTV) is 69.9%. In our
analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party
engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports; the results of our
site visits of the properties; and legal documentation.
The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the
time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this
release could result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from
the preliminary ratings.
Preliminary Ratings Assigned: ILPT 2019-SURF
|
Class
|
|
|
|
|
Initial Class Balance
|
|
|
|
|
Expected KBRA Rating
|
A
|
|
|
|
|
$282,900,000
|
|
|
|
|
AAA (sf)
|
X-A
|
|
|
|
|
$282,900,0001
|
|
|
|
|
AAA (sf)
|
X-B
|
|
|
|
|
$50,400,0001
|
|
|
|
|
AAA (sf)
|
B
|
|
|
|
|
$50,400,000
|
|
|
|
|
AA+ (sf)
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
$34,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
AA- (sf)
|
HRR2
|
|
|
|
|
$22,700,000
|
|
|
|
|
A+ (sf)
1Notional balance. 2In satisfaction of the U.S.
risk retention rules, a third-party purchaser will purchase and retain
an “eligible horizontal residual interest” consisting of the Class HRR
certificates, representing at least 5.0% of the fair market value of all
non-residual certificates issued.
