KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to J.P. Morgan Trust 2019-9 (JPMMT 2019-9)

11/15/2019 | 05:18pm EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to 50 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from J.P. Morgan Trust 2019-9 (JPMMT 2019-9).

J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2019-9 (JPMMT 2019-9) is a prime RMBS transaction comprising 998 residential mortgages with an aggregate principal balance of $681.0 million as of the November 1, 2019 cut-off date. The underlying collateral includes both prime jumbo loans (89.9%) and high-balance conforming mortgages (10.1%), all of which have been designated as Qualified Mortgages (QM).

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Mortgage Default and Loss Model, an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
