Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to LendingPoint 2019-1 Asset Securitization Trust

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 02:36pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by LendingPoint 2019-1 Asset Securitization Trust (“LP 2019-1”), a consumer loan ABS transaction.

This transaction represents LendingPoint LLC’s (“LendingPoint”, the “Servicer” or the “Company”) first securitization of non-prime unsecured consumer installment loans (“loans”). LP 2019-1 will issue four classes of notes totaling $169.386 million (collectively, the “Notes”) with an expected closing date of August 30, 2019.

Founded in July 2014, LendingPoint, is a wholly owned subsidiary of LendingPoint Holdings LLC which is a wholly owned subsidiary of LendingPoint Consolidated, Inc. The Company issued its first direct to consumer (“DTC”) loan in 1Q 2015, and through May 31, 2019 has originated over $1.2 billion DTC loans with a current principal outstanding amount of $632 million. LendingPoint currently uses a hybrid origination model for its DTC loans, utilizing its state licenses to originate loans in DE, GA, UT, SD and CO and relationships with FinWise Bank (“FinWise”), a FDIC insured Utah state-chartered third-party originating bank, for all other states. LendingPoint maintains licenses or has the right to make consumer loans in 38 states and the District of Columbia. As of the July 31, 2019 statistical cutoff date, approximately 85.6% of the loans in LP 2019-1 were originated using LendingPoint’s bank originator, FinWise, with the remaining 14.4% originated by LendingPoint using its state licenses.

This transaction has initial credit enhancement levels of 37.60% for the Class A Notes, 23.85% for the Class B Notes, 11.20% for the Class C Notes and 5.50% for the Class D Notes. Credit enhancement consists of excess spread, overcollateralization, subordination (in the case of the Class A, B and C Notes) and a reserve account funded at closing. The transaction includes a cumulative net loss amortization trigger, which if breached, will cause the transaction to enter a full turbo amortization while the trigger is in breach.

KBRA applied its Global Consumer Loan ABS Rating Methodology and Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and LendingPoint’s historical gross loss data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of the LendingPoint Program, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: LendingPoint 2019-1 Asset Securitization Trust

Class

Preliminary Rating

Expected Initial

Class Principal

A

A- (sf)

$112,151,000

B

BBB- (sf)

$24,517,000

C

BB- (sf)

$22,555,000

D

B- (sf)

10,163,000

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:02pDEERE MPANY : Heritage Tractor Parade & Show at John Deere Pavilion
PU
03:01pHelius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT), Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) & Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) – Class Action Reminder - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
GL
03:01pSHAREHOLDER ALERT - ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV (BUD) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : August 20, 2019
GL
03:01pDEADLINE ALERT - PIVOTAL SOFTWARE, INC. (PVTL) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS CLASS ACTION AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : August 19, 2019
GL
03:01pSunlands Technology Group (STG),  EQT Corporation (EQT) & Fred's Inc. (FRED) – Class Action Reminder - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC  
GL
03:01pFDX, ACER & DBD Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
GL
03:01pDEADLINE ALERT - TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. (TEVA) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : August 20, 2019
GL
03:01pPRINCESS CRUISES : Offers Up to 40% Off on Select Destinations
PR
03:01pSHAREHOLDER ALERT - GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED (GVA) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC NOTIFIES SHAREHOLDERS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD DEADLINE : October 15, 2019
GL
03:01pINVESTOR ALERT - CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC. (CURLF) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC NOTIFIES SHAREHOLDERS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD DEADLINE : October 4, 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Rental firm walks away from Tesla order after quality dispute
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA AND THE $15 BILLION QUESTION: Amid Hong Kong's protests, when to list?
4BMW AG : BMW : CEO urges staff to narrow sales gap with Mercedes
5KAZ MINERALS PLC : KAZ MINERALS : hit by copper rout as shares spiral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group