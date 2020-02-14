Log in
KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Lunar Aircraft 2020-1 Limited

02/14/2020 | 05:57pm EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three series of notes (the “Notes”) issued by Lunar Aircraft 2020-1 Limited and Lunar Aircraft 2020-1 LLC (together, “LUNAR 2020-1” or the “Issuers”).

This transaction is the third sponsored portfolio securitization serviced by DVB. DVB is headquartered in London, England with offices located in the United States, Ireland, Amsterdam, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be used to acquire 18 aircraft (the “Portfolio”) on lease to 16 lessees located in 14 jurisdictions. As of December 31, 2019, the initial weighted average aircraft age of the Portfolio is approximately 9.2 years, with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 3.9 years.

To access the full report, click here.

Disclosures

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the EU Information Disclosure Form. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
