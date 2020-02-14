KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Lunar Aircraft 2020-1 Limited

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three series of notes (the “Notes”) issued by Lunar Aircraft 2020-1 Limited and Lunar Aircraft 2020-1 LLC (together, “LUNAR 2020-1” or the “Issuers”).

This transaction is the third sponsored portfolio securitization serviced by DVB. DVB is headquartered in London, England with offices located in the United States, Ireland, Amsterdam, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be used to acquire 18 aircraft (the “Portfolio”) on lease to 16 lessees located in 14 jurisdictions. As of December 31, 2019, the initial weighted average aircraft age of the Portfolio is approximately 9.2 years, with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 3.9 years.

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

