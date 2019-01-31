KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Marlette Funding Trust 2019-1

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three
classes of notes issued by Marlette Funding Trust 2019-1 (MFT 2019-1).
This is a $262.25 consumer loan ABS transaction.
This transaction represents the tenth securitization collateralized by
unsecured consumer loans originated by Cross River Bank, under the
Marlette Best Egg Platform and sold to Marlette Funding, LLC
(“Marlette”) or its affiliate.
Founded in 2013 in Wilmington DE, Marlette operates an online
marketplace lending platform, operating under the Best Egg brand (www.mybestegg.com)
(the “Marlette Best Egg Platform” or the “Platform”). Over the last
year, approximately $400 - $700 million of loans were originated through
the Platform per quarter. Since inception, over $7 billion of loans have
been originated through the Platform, and as of December 31, 2018,
Marlette has approximately $173 million of loans on its balance sheet.
Marlette purchases and retains for its own balance sheet a portion of
the loans originated through the Platform. The Platform does not offer
Peer-to-Peer funding, but instead partners exclusively with
institutional investors for whole loan sales. All whole loan purchasers
receive a random allocation of originations. Loan retention from Cross
River Bank, loan purchases by Marlette and whole loan purchases by
institutional investors creates an alignment of interest among
stakeholders. On the closing date, the depositor will acquire loans from
up to seven Loan Sellers who will contribute loans as collateral for MFT
2019-1.
The transaction has initial credit enhancement levels of 26.60% for the
Class A Notes, 19.05% for the Class B Notes, and 11.05% for the Class C
Notes. Credit enhancement consists of excess spread,
overcollateralization, subordination (in the case of the Class A and
Class B Notes) and a reserve account funded at closing.
KBRA applied its Global Consumer Loan ABS methodology for Asset-Backed
Securities as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying
collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and the Marlette
Platform’s historical gross loss data. KBRA also conducted an
operational assessment of the Marlette Platform, as well as a review of
the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will
also reviewed the operative agreements and legal opinions for the
transaction prior to closing.
|
Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Marlette Funding Trust 2019-1
|
|
Class
|
|
Preliminary Rating
|
|
Initial Class Principal
|
A
|
|
AA (sf)
|
|
$216,633,000
|
B
|
|
A (sf)
|
|
$22,147,000
|
C
|
|
BBB- (sf)
|
|
$23,468,000
