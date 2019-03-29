KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to MelTel Land Funding LLC, Series 2019-1

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of Secured Cellular Site Revenue Notes, Series 2019-1 (the “Notes”) issued by MelTel Land Funding LLC (see ratings list below).

The Notes anticipated to be issued by MelTel Land Funding LLC (the “Issuer”) will be managed by Melody Wireless Infrastructure Inc. As of the closing date, the Original Asset Entity (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Issuer) is expected to hold assets that consist primarily of 1,232 Cellular Sites in the United States with an Annualized Ground Lease Net Cash Flow of approximately $36.4 million calculated as of December 2018. The business of the Original Asset Entity primarily consists of acquiring, owning and managing ownership and leasehold interests in real property which underlie wireless communications towers, antennae, platforms or other equipment (each, a “Cellular Site”).

The transaction will benefit from sufficient credit support, along with a dynamic transaction structure that accelerates principal payments to the noteholders upon the weakening of collateral performance. Such structural features include cash trap conditions, servicer termination events and reserve accounts.

KBRA analyzed the transaction using KBRA’s Global General Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities published on November 28, 2017.

Series and Class Preliminary Rating Principal Balance (USD) Series 2019-1 Class A A (sf) $237,700,000 Series 2019-1 Class B BBB (sf) $54,800,000 Series 2019-1 Class C BB (sf) $27,500,000

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005542/en/