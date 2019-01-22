KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Mosaic Solar Loan Trust 2019-1

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to two
classes of notes issued by Mosaic Solar Loan Trust 2019-1 (“Mosaic
2019-1”). This is a $259.7 million term ABS securitization
collateralized by a pool of approximately $281.3 million residential
solar loans.
Mosaic 2019-1 will issue two classes of notes in an aggregate principal
amount of $259.7 million with an expected closing date of February 6,
2019. The Notes are backed by a pool of mostly prime quality residential
consumer solar loans and underlying solar energy systems, including,
without limitation, solar panels or modules, inverters, electricity
storage, charging/monitoring equipment (including batteries and
automobile charging equipment), prepaid operations and maintenance
agreements and related landscaping, roofing or re-roofing, wiring,
electrical system upgrades and any additional equipment or services
related to installation. Credit enhancement on the Notes consists of i)
overcollateralization ii) yield supplement overcollateralization iii)
subordination (in the case of Class A, Class B Notes) and iv) amounts on
deposit in a reserve account.
Solar Mosaic, Inc. (“Mosaic”) is a California based specialty finance
company focused on originating and servicing consumer loans used for the
purchase of grid tied residential solar systems. Founded in 2011, Mosaic
originates loans to mostly prime credit quality homeowners through its
partnerships with more than 150 prescreened, independent solar system
installers/dealers. Mosaic disburses funds directly to installers, equal
to the system cost minus installer discounts.
KBRA applied its Global
General Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities as part
of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool and the
proposed capital structure. KBRA also conducted an operational
assessment of Mosaic in August 2017, as well as a review of the
transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will
review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction
prior to closing.
|
Class
|
|
|
|
|
Preliminary Rating
|
|
|
|
|
Principal Balance
|
A
|
|
|
|
|
A (sf)
|
|
|
|
|
$229,500,000
|
B
|
|
|
|
|
BB- (sf)
|
|
|
|
|
$30,200,000
Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)
