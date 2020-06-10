KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Mosaic Solar Loan Trust 2020-1

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by Mosaic Solar Loan Trust 2020-1 (“Mosaic 2020-1”), an asset-backed securitization collateralized by a pool of residential solar loans.

The impact of COVID-19 has resulted in rising unemployment, which can adversely impact the performance of the transaction and consumer loans in general. Owing to KBRA’s expectations of high and rising unemployment, KBRA increased its base case default assumptions for the subject pool in a manner that was consistent with a recent portfolio review of the residential solar loan sector noted in the following press release: KBRA Comments on U.S. Solar Loan ABS Monitoring. The review did not result in Watch Placements on any existing KBRA transaction ratings.

The collateral pool of Mosaic 2020-1 will include approximately $260.1 million of residential solar loans at closing. The preliminary ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 64.09% for the Class A notes to 12.44% for the Class D notes.

Solar Mosaic, Inc. (“Mosaic” or the “Company”) is a California-based specialty finance company focused on originating and servicing consumer loans used for the purchase of residential solar systems. Mosaic was founded in 2011 and began originating residential solar system loans in June 2014. Mosaic originates loans to mostly prime credit quality homeowners through its partnerships with more than 250 active approved solar system installers/dealers. The Company directly originates loans in 47 states and the District of Columbia through its state lending licenses where required, and across all 50 states and the District of Columbia through lending partnerships with financial institutions.

KBRA applied its Global General Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities and Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool and the proposed capital structure. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of Mosaic, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

