Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Notes Issued by GLS Auto Receivables Issuer Trust 2019-1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 01:27pm EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by GLS Auto Receivables Issuer Trust 2019-1 (“GCAR 2019-1” or “the Issuer”), an auto loan ABS transaction.

GCAR 2019-1 will issue four classes of notes rated totaling $268.44 million. The notes are backed by a pledge of assets of the issuer and the underlying trust, the assets will include a certificate representing the entire beneficial ownership in the underlying trust. The assets of the underlying trust will include a pool of fixed rate retail automobile contracts, made to subprime obligors, who generally have a credit bureau score ranging from 470 to 620, secured by new and used non-commercial automobiles.

The preliminary ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 45.00% for the Class A notes to 8.75% for the Class D notes, which build to 56.50% and 20.45% for the Class A and Class D notes, respectively, over time. Credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization, subordination of junior note classes, a cash reserve account and excess spread.

This transaction represents Global Lending Services LLC’s (“GLS” or the “Company”) the first term ABS securitization of 2019 and eighth overall. GLS is a subprime auto finance company that was founded in October 2011 and is backed by its founder Doug Duncan and BlueMountain Capital Management. GLS benefits from a capable management team that has extensive experience in the auto finance industry.

KBRA applied its Global Auto Loan ABS Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and GLS’s historical static pool data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment on the originator and servicer, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA reviewed the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: GLS Auto Receivables Issuer Trust 2019-1

Class       Preliminary Rating       Principal Balance
A       AA (sf)       $162,960,000
B       A (sf)       $43,650,000
C       BBB (sf)       $34,190,000
D       BB- (sf)       $27,640,000
           

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:01pAIRBUS : in discussions with Emirates over superjumbo's future
AQ
02:01pWEBSTEP ASA : CEO resigns and new CEO appointed
AQ
02:01pGUARDIAN CAPITAL : Announces Appointment of Doce Tomic as Head of Wealth Management Business Unit
AQ
02:01pDigital Map Products Adds Location Technology Veteran Dave Cozzens to Board of Directors
BU
02:01pThe Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YRCW, AGN, VALE and TYME
GL
02:01pTARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Announce Third Quarter Results on February 6, 2019
BU
02:01pThe Independent Hotel in Philadelphia Welcomes Travelers Home After Unveiling a New and Refreshed Look, Complete with Upgraded Amenities and Experiences
GL
02:01pSHAREHOLDER ALERT - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION AGAINST XPO LOGISTICS, INC. (XPO) & LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : February 12, 2019
GL
01:59pBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - jardine lloyd thompson group plc
PU
01:59pOMNOVA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : General Electric's modest gains, candour spark 'relief rally'
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Is Dented By Chip Shortage
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : shares rise as products back in focus after strong fourth quarter
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Time is running out for Deutsche Bank to turn around on its own - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.