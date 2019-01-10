KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2019-1

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to five
classes of notes issued by OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2019-1
(“OMFIT 2019-1”), a consumer loan asset-backed securities transaction.
The collateral in the OMFIT 2019-1 deal includes approximately $480.1
million of loans, as of the December 31, 2018 initial cutoff date. The
transaction includes a two-year revolving period during which additional
collateral may be funded in the transaction so long as it complies with
certain eligibility criteria. The preliminary ratings reflect the
initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 34.75% for the Class A
notes to 3.95% for the Class E notes.
OneMain Holdings, Inc. (“OMH” or “OneMain”) is a consumer finance
company which offers loan products through a nationwide network of
branches and through its online platform. OMH completed its acquisition
of OneMain Financial Holdings, LLC. (“OMFH”) on November 15, 2015 from
CitiFinancial Credit Company for $4.49 billion in cash. OMH is now
listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “OMF”.
KBRA applied our Global Consumer Loan ABS Rating Methodology as part of
our analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the
proposed capital structure and legacy OMFH and legacy Springleaf’s
historical annualized gross and net loss data. KBRA also conducted an
operational assessment of OneMain, as well as a review of the
transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also
review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction
prior to closing.
|
|
Preliminary Ratings Assigned: OneMain Financial Issuance Trust
2019-1
|
Class
|
|
|
Preliminary Rating
|
|
|
Expected Initial Class Principal
|
A
|
|
|
AAA (sf)
|
|
|
$315,690,000
|
B
|
|
|
AA (sf)
|
|
|
$42,970,000
|
C
|
|
|
A (sf)
|
|
|
$27,610,000
|
D
|
|
|
BBB (sf)
|
|
|
$34,810,000
|
E
|
|
|
BB (sf)
|
|
|
$42,500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)
