KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Oxford Finance Funding 2019-1 LLC

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three
classes of notes issued by Oxford Finance Funding 2019-1 LLC.
Oxford Finance Funding 2019-1 LLC (the “Issuer” or “Oxford 2019-1”) will
issue the Class A-1 Revolving Notes (the “Class A-1 Notes” or the
“Variable Funding Notes”), the Class A-2 Term Notes
(the “Class A-2 Notes”) and, together with the Class A-1 Notes, the
“Class A Notes”) and the Class B Term Notes (the “Class B Notes” and,
together with the Class A Notes, the “Notes”). The Notes expect to
receive payments from an initial pool of senior secured loans made to
life sciences companies (the “Life Sciences Loans”) and healthcare
services companies (the “Healthcare Services Loans” and, together with
the Life Sciences Loans, the “Initial Loans”) and secured by certain
assets of those companies.
The Initial Loans were originated by Oxford Finance LLC (“Originator”)
who will also act as servicer (the “Servicer”) for Oxford 2019-1. This
is the fifth term securitization of assets managed by Oxford Finance LLC
(“Oxford” or the “Company”), and the third rated by KBRA. KBRA notes
that the Company will be retaining the equity in Oxford 2019-1 as they
did in the prior two securitizations.
Oxford, whose original predecessor was founded in 1987, is a specialty
financial services firm that originates, underwrites, manages and
finances senior secured loans provided exclusively to life sciences and
healthcare services companies.
As of December 21, 2018, the composition of the statistical loans
(the “Statistical Pool”) will consist of 50 loans to 46 obligors with an
aggregate outstanding loan balance of approximately $376.8 million
(“Statistical Pool Balance”). The exposures to the Life Sciences Loans
and Healthcare Services Loans will be approximately 89.4% and 10.6% of
the Statistical Pool Balance, respectively. The loans consist primarily
of senior term loans generally secured by substantially all assets of
the obligor; provided, that certain Life Sciences Loans may not have a
lien on intellectual property, but may have the benefit of a negative
pledge over such intellectual property.
KBRA analyzed the transaction using KBRA’s Global
General Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities,
published on November 28, 2017.
To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.
Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)
CONNECT
WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download
the iOS App
YouTube
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is
designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities
Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form
prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National
Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and
is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is
registered with ESMA as a CRA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005392/en/