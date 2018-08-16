KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Prosper Marketplace Issuance Trust, Series 2018-2

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Prosper Marketplace Lending Issuance Trust 2018-2 (“PMIT 2018-2”). This is a $500.5 million consumer loan ABS transaction.

This transaction represents the tenth securitization collateralized by unsecured consumer loans originated through the online marketplace lending platform operated by Prosper Funding LLC (“Prosper” or the “Company”).

Founded in 2005, Prosper operates an online marketplace lending platform (www.prosper.com) (the “Prosper Platform” or the “Platform”), where personal installment loans are offered to prime and near prime customers. The loans in PMIT 2018-2 were all underwritten as Standard Product Loans under the WebBank and Prosper Credit Guidelines. The loans on the Platform are originated by WebBank, a Utah chartered Industrial Bank. The Prosper Platform offers fixed rate, fully amortizing unsecured consumer loans ranging from $2,000-$40,000, terms of three years and five years. Origination fees of 1%-5% are charged to the borrower based on the borrower’s risk profile and loan term. Since inception the Prosper Platform facilitated originations of over 1 million loans with an aggregate balance of $13 billion.

The transaction has initial credit enhancement levels of 39.50% for the Class A Notes, 28.60% for the Class B Notes, and 9.50% for the Class C Notes. Credit enhancement consists of excess spread, overcollateralization, subordination (in the case of the Class A, and Class B Notes) and a reserve account funded at closing.

KBRA applied its Global Consumer Loan ABS Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and the Prosper Platform’s historical gross loss data. In addition, KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of the Prosper Platform. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

Preliminary Ratings: Prosper Marketplace Issuance Trust, Series 2018-2 Class Preliminary Rating Initial Class Principal A A+ (sf) $335,500,000 B BBB (sf) $59,950,000 C B+ (sf) $105,050,000

Representations & Warranties Disclosure

All Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations are required, pursuant to SEC Rule 17g-7, to provide a description of a transaction’s representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms that are available to investors when issuing credit ratings. KBRA’s disclosure for this transaction can be found in the report available here.

