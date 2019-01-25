KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Prosper Marketplace Issuance Trust, Series 2019-1

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three
classes of notes issued by Prosper Marketplace Issuance Trust 2019-1
(“PMIT 2019-1”). This is a $171.664 million consumer loan ABS
transaction.
This transaction represents the eleventh securitization collateralized
by unsecured consumer loans originated through the online marketplace
lending platform operated by Prosper Funding LLC (“Prosper” or the
“Company”) and the sixth from the Prosper Marketplace Issuance Trust
(“PMIT”) shelf.
Founded in 2005, Prosper operates an online marketplace lending platform
(www.prosper.com)
(the “Prosper Platform” or the “Platform”), where personal installment
loans are offered to prime and near prime customers. The loans in PMIT
2019-1 were all underwritten as Standard Product Loans under the WebBank
and Prosper Credit Guidelines. The loans on the Platform are originated
by WebBank, a Utah chartered Industrial Bank. The Prosper Platform
offers fixed rate, fully amortizing unsecured consumer loans ranging
from $2,000-$40,000, terms of 3 years and 5 years. Origination fees of
1%-5% are charged to the borrower based on the borrower’s risk profile
and loan term. Since inception the Prosper Platform facilitated
originations of over 1 million loans with an aggregate balance of $14
billion.
The transaction has initial credit enhancement levels of 35.97% for the
Class A Notes, 23.29% for the Class B Notes, and 13.50% for the Class C
Notes. Credit enhancement consists of excess spread,
overcollateralization, subordination (in the case of the Class A, and
Class B Notes) and a reserve account funded at closing.
KBRA applied its Global Consumer Loan ABS Methodology as part of its
analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed
capital structure and the Prosper Platform’s historical gross loss data.
In addition, KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of the
Prosper Platform. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and
legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preliminary Ratings: Prosper Marketplace Issuance Trust, Series
2019-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
|
Preliminary Rating
|
|
Initial Class Principal
|
A
|
|
A (sf)
|
|
$127,320,000
|
B
|
|
BBB (sf)
|
|
$25,027,000
|
C
|
|
BB (sf)
|
|
$19,317,000
|
|
|
|
|
