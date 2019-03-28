KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to SCF Equipment Leasing 2019-1 LLC and SCF Equipment Leasing Canada 2019 Limited Partnership Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Series 2019-1

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to seven
classes of notes from SCF Equipment Leasing 2019-1 LLC and SCF Equipment
Leasing Canada 2019 Limited Partnership Equipment Contract Backed Notes,
Series 2019-1. The notes are newly issued asset-backed securities backed
by a portfolio of equipment leases and loans.
The transaction is secured by: (1) a portfolio of equipment lease
contracts and equipment loan contracts (together, the “Contracts”),
together with interests in the related equipment and other collateral;
(2) certain portfolio interest certificates evidencing 100% beneficial
interest in a portfolio of leases of titled motor vehicles and the
related equipment; and (3) equity interests in certain limited purpose
entities formed to own aircraft leases and the related aircraft. The
underlying Contracts are collateralized by essential use assets in a
variety of industries, such as marine, rail, transportation and energy.
All of the Contracts were directly or indirectly originated by
Stonebriar Commercial Finance LLC or Stonebriar Commercial Finance
Canada Inc.
The aggregate discounted balance (the “ADB”) of the portfolio is
approximately $598.5 million. The portfolio is comprised of 90 Contracts
to 53 obligors. The average Contract is approximately $7.5 million and
the average exposure to an obligor is approximately $12.7 million. The
maximum exposure to an obligor is approximately $101.8 million or
approximately 15.1% of the ADB. The securitization is based on the
projected equipment loan and lease cash flows discounted at the
respective Contract’s internal rate of return (IRR”). The weighted
average IRR is 7.62%
The transaction benefits from credit enhancement in the form of
overcollateralization, excess spread, a reserve account and
subordination with respect to the Class A1 Notes, Class A2 Notes, Class
B Notes, Class C Notes, Class D Notes, Class E Notes and Class F Notes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
|
|
Preliminary Rating
|
|
|
Initial Principal Balance
|
Class A1 Notes
|
|
|
AAA (sf)
|
|
|
$232,163,000
|
Class A2 Notes
|
|
|
AAA (sf)
|
|
|
$172,163,000
|
Class B Notes
|
|
|
AA (sf)
|
|
|
$70,757,000
|
Class C Notes
|
|
|
A+ (sf)
|
|
|
$60,649,000
|
Class D Notes
|
|
|
BBB (sf)
|
|
|
$26,955,000
|
Class E Notes
|
|
|
BB (sf)
|
|
|
$33,694,000
|
Class F Notes
|
|
|
B (sf)
|
|
|
$40,433,000
|
Class G Notes
|
|
|
NR
|
|
|
$13,477,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.
Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)
CONNECT
WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download
the iOS App
YouTube
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is
designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities
Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form
prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National
Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and
is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is
registered with ESMA as a CRA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005735/en/