KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to SCF Equipment Leasing 2019-1 LLC and SCF Equipment Leasing Canada 2019 Limited Partnership Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Series 2019-1

03/28/2019 | 12:56pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to seven classes of notes from SCF Equipment Leasing 2019-1 LLC and SCF Equipment Leasing Canada 2019 Limited Partnership Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Series 2019-1. The notes are newly issued asset-backed securities backed by a portfolio of equipment leases and loans.

The transaction is secured by: (1) a portfolio of equipment lease contracts and equipment loan contracts (together, the “Contracts”), together with interests in the related equipment and other collateral; (2) certain portfolio interest certificates evidencing 100% beneficial interest in a portfolio of leases of titled motor vehicles and the related equipment; and (3) equity interests in certain limited purpose entities formed to own aircraft leases and the related aircraft. The underlying Contracts are collateralized by essential use assets in a variety of industries, such as marine, rail, transportation and energy. All of the Contracts were directly or indirectly originated by Stonebriar Commercial Finance LLC or Stonebriar Commercial Finance Canada Inc.

The aggregate discounted balance (the “ADB”) of the portfolio is approximately $598.5 million. The portfolio is comprised of 90 Contracts to 53 obligors. The average Contract is approximately $7.5 million and the average exposure to an obligor is approximately $12.7 million. The maximum exposure to an obligor is approximately $101.8 million or approximately 15.1% of the ADB. The securitization is based on the projected equipment loan and lease cash flows discounted at the respective Contract’s internal rate of return (IRR”). The weighted average IRR is 7.62%

The transaction benefits from credit enhancement in the form of overcollateralization, excess spread, a reserve account and subordination with respect to the Class A1 Notes, Class A2 Notes, Class B Notes, Class C Notes, Class D Notes, Class E Notes and Class F Notes.

       
Class     Preliminary Rating     Initial Principal Balance
Class A1 Notes     AAA (sf)     $232,163,000
Class A2 Notes     AAA (sf)     $172,163,000
Class B Notes     AA (sf)     $70,757,000
Class C Notes     A+ (sf)     $60,649,000
Class D Notes     BBB (sf)     $26,955,000
Class E Notes     BB (sf)     $33,694,000
Class F Notes     B (sf)     $40,433,000
Class G Notes     NR     $13,477,000
 

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


