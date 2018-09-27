KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-8 (SEMT 2018-8)

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns ratings to fifty-three classes
of mortgage pass-through certificates from Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-8
(SEMT 2018-8), a prime RMBS transaction. SEMT 2018-7 contains both prime
jumbo (78.3%) and high-balance conforming (21.7%) collateral to
borrowers with prime attributes.
The SEMT 2018-8 mortgage pool is composed of 668 first-lien mortgage
loans with an aggregate principal balance of $454,426,513 as of the
cut-off date. The underlying collateral consists entirely of
fully-amortizing, fixed-rate mortgages. The pool is characterized by
substantial borrower equity in each mortgaged property, as evidenced by
the WA original LTV of 68.1% and WA original CLTV of 68.5%. The weighted
average original credit score is 772, which is within the prime mortgage
range.
KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage
pool through its Residential Mortgage Default and Loss Model, an
examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence,
cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure,
reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the
transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is
further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.
For complete details on the analysis, please see our pre-sale report, Sequoia
Mortgage Trust 2018-8, which was published on September 27, 2018
on www.kbra.com.
Representations & Warranties Disclosure
All Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations are required,
pursuant to SEC Rule 17g-7, to provide a description of a transaction’s
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms that are
available to investors when issuing credit ratings. KBRA’s disclosure
for this transaction can be found in the report available here.
Related Publications: (available
at www.kbra.com)
CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download
the iOS App
YouTube
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is
designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities
Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form
prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National
Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and
is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is
registered with ESMA as a CRA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005936/en/