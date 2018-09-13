Log in
KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH4 (SEMT 2018-CH4)

09/13/2018 | 11:33pm CEST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns ratings to 59 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH4 (SEMT 2018-CH4), Redwood’s sixth prime issuance to contain a significant concentration of loans that KBRA considers to be “expanded-prime.”

The SEMT 2018-CH4 mortgage pool comprises 479 first-lien mortgage loans with an aggregate principal balance of $362,733,153, as of the cut-off date. The underlying collateral consists entirely of fixed-rate mortgages, nearly all of which are fully amortizing.

The ‘CH’ series designation serves to differentiate the transaction from Redwood’s prior SEMT securitizations due to the inclusion of loans that: (i) are not applicable for or do not meet the definition of QM and/or (ii) possess one or more collateral attributes that represent an expansion of the credit parameters used to originate ‘super-prime’ loans in prior SEMT transactions. The expanded credit factors can include loans with credit scores as low as 660, DTI ratios as high as 50 or more, and LTVs above 80-85%. Furthermore, the loans can be originated using non-traditional income qualification, including asset depletion, with prudent guidelines.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Mortgage Default and Loss Model, an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

For complete details on the analysis, please see our pre-sale report, Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH4, which was published on September 13, 2018 on www.kbra.com.

Representations & Warranties Disclosure

All Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations are required, pursuant to SEC Rule 17g-7, to provide a description of a transaction’s representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms that are available to investors when issuing credit ratings. KBRA’s disclosure for this transaction can be found in the report available here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2018
