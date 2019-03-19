KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Starwood Mortgage Residential Trust 2019-IMC1 (STAR 2019-IMC1)

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from Starwood Mortgage Residential Trust 2019-IMC1 (STAR 2019-IMC1), a $340.2 million non-prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction.

STAR 2019-IMC1 represents the third non-prime securitization sponsored by Starwood Non-Agency Lending, LLC, a division of Starwood Capital Group (SCG). The STAR 2019-IMC1 pool, comprising 983 mortgages, includes loans underwritten using alternative or atypical documentation sources – 12-month bank statements (53.0%), investor cash flow loans (36.7%) and asset qualification (2.1%) – as well as borrowers with prior credit events (14.1%). Additionally, STAR 2019-IMC1 contains a smaller subset of loans (8.2%), with more traditional full documentation, which KBRA generally considers to be expanded prime due to certain loan or borrower characteristics, such as loans that would typically require exceptions to prime/super-prime guidelines with compensating factors. Of the loans subject to the Ability-to-Repay (ATR) rule, all are classified as Non-QM (52.7%), and the rest are exempt from the ATR rule (47.3%) as the loans were originated for investment properties.

The underlying STAR 2019-IMC1 collateral consists of both fixed rate mortgages (FRMs, 51.0%) and hybrid adjustable rate mortgages (ARMs, 49.0%), most of which have 30-year terms (99.2%). The hybrid ARMs have initial fixed rate periods of five (44.5%), seven (4.1%) or ten (0.5%) years. Approximately 13.8% of the loans have interest-only periods, ranging from five to ten years. Loans in the pool exhibit substantial borrower equity, as evidenced by the WA original LTV of 65.7% and CLTV of 65.8%. The pool has a WA original credit score of 722, and a WA loan age of 9 months.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Mortgage Default and Loss Model, an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling, analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

