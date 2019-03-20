KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Taurus 2019-1 FR DAC

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) is pleased to announce
the assignment of preliminary ratings to five classes of Taurus 2019-1
FR DAC, a CMBS single-borrower securitisation.
The collateral for the transaction is a €249.6 million limited recourse,
first lien mortgage loan. The floating rate loan has a five-year term
with no extension options. The loan is secured by the borrower’s
interests in 206 assets, most of which are mixed-use assets with office
and Local Technical Area (“LTA”) uses located throughout France. LTAs
are warehouse areas used for service vehicles, storage, and workshops.
As of November 2018, the portfolio was 95.4% occupied by six tenants.
The properties are primarily leased to Électricité de France (“EDF”) and
ENEDIS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of EDF, an electric utility company
largely owned by the French government. These two entities together
account for 98.0% of the portfolio’s gross passing rent. KBRA performed
an internal credit assessment of these entities and determined that they
have credit characteristics consistent with a high investment grade
rating.
KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the
property’s cash flows and the application of our European
CMBS Rating Methodology. The results of our analysis yielded a
KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) of €20.7 million, capitalisation rates ranging
from 5.25% to 12.50%, a KBRA Value of €273.5 million, and a KBRA Loan to
Value (KLTV) of 91.3%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also
reviewed and considered third-party technical due diligence,
environmental, and valuation reports; the results of our site inspection
of the subject; and legal documentation.
For further details on KBRA’s analysis, please see our pre-sale report,
entitled Taurus
2019-1 FR DAC, which was published at www.kbra.com.
The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the
time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this
release could result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from
the preliminary ratings.
Disclosures
Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the EU
Information Disclosure Form. Additional information regarding
KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales, and disclosures are
available at www.kbra.com.
Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)
To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.
CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download
the iOS App
YouTube
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is
designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities
Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form
prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National
Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and
is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is
registered with ESMA as a CRA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005812/en/