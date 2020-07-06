Log in
KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Tricon American Homes 2020-SFR1

07/06/2020 | 11:28am EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of Tricon American Homes 2020-SFR1 (TAH 2020-SFR1) single-family rental pass-through certificates.

TAH 2020-SFR1 is a single-borrower, single-family rental (SFR) securitization that will be collateralized by a $601.4 million loan secured by first priority mortgages on 3,540 income-producing single-family homes. The fixed-rate loan will require interest-only payments and have a six year term. TAH 2020-SFR1 will be the seventh SFR securitization issued by Tricon American Homes.

The underlying single-family rental properties are located in or near 21 core-based statistical areas (CBSAs) across seven states. The top three CBSAs represent 62.1% of the portfolio and include Nashville (32.6%), Atlanta (18.5%), and Charlotte (11.0%). The aggregate BPO value of the underlying homes is $763.3 million, yielding an LTV of 78.8%. KBRA adjusted BPO value is at $683.4 million. This represents a 10.5% haircut to the nominal BPO value. The resulting LTV based on KBRA’s adjusted BPO value is 88.0%.

KBRA utilized its U.S. Single-Family Rental Securitization Methodology to evaluate the transaction. The methodology leverages elements of KBRA’s commercial mortgage-backed securities and residential mortgage-backed securities criteria due to the fact that the collateral underlying an SFR transaction has both commercial and residential characteristics. As the properties generate a cash flow stream from tenant rental payments, CMBS methodologies were used to determine the loan’s probability of default. To determine loss given default, KBRA assumed the underlying collateral properties would be liquidated in the residential property market.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered as an NRSRO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
