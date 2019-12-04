Log in
KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to UBS 2019-C18

12/04/2019 | 11:13am EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to 17 classes of UBS 2019-C18 (see ratings list below), a $743.6 million CMBS conduit transaction with 55 loans secured by 127 properties.

The collateral properties are located in 36 states, with the top three states represented by New York (17.1%), California (15.0%), and Missouri (7.6%). The pool has exposure to all of the major property types, with the top three being office (24.7%), lodging (24.0%), and multifamily (20.7%). The loans have principal balances ranging from $861,000 to $35.0 million for the largest loan in the pool, 225 Bush Street (4.7%), which is secured by a 579,987 sf, Class-A office building located in the Financial District of downtown San Francisco, California. The five largest loans, which also include Chroma Apartments (4.7%), Wyndham National Hotel Portfolio (4.7%), Phoenix Industrial Portfolio III (4.2%) and 3 Columbus Circle (4.0%), represent 22.3% of the initial pool balance, while the top 10 loans represent 41.0%.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction incorporated our multi-borrower rating process that begins with our analysts' evaluation of the underlying collateral properties' financial and operating performance, which determine KBRA’s estimate of sustainable net cash flow (KNCF) and KBRA value using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. On an aggregate basis, KNCF was 8.8% less than the issuer cash flow. KBRA capitalization rates were applied to each asset’s KNCF to derive values that were, on an aggregate basis, 40.3% less than third party appraisal values. The pool has an in-trust KLTV of 97.6% and an all-in KLTV of 106.0%. The model deploys rent and occupancy stresses, probability of default regressions, and loss given default calculations to determine losses for each collateral loan that are then used to assign our credit ratings.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: UBS 2019-C18

Class

Initial Class Balance

   

Expected KBRA Rating

A-1

$29,089,000

   

AAA (sf)

A-2

$69,160,000

   

AAA (sf)

A-SB

$35,630,000

   

AAA (sf)

A-3

$25,000,000-$386,618,0001

    

AAA (sf)

A-4

$211,618,000-$361,618,0001

    

AAA (sf)

A-S

$72,498,000

   

AAA (sf)

B

$33,460,000

   

AA (sf)

C

$30,672,000

   

A (sf)

D

$20,448,000

   

BBB+ (sf)

E

$15,801,000

   

BBB (sf)

F

$14,872,000

   

BB (sf)

G

$7,435,000

   

B (sf)

NR-RR

$27,884,548

   

NR

X-A2

$520,497,000

   

AAA (sf)

X-B2

$136,630,000

   

AAA (sf)

X-D2

$36,249,000

   

BBB (sf)

X-F2

$14,872,000

   

BB (sf)

X-G2

$7,435,000

   

B (sf)

1The exact initial certificate balances will not be determined until final pricing; however, they are expected to fall within the above ranges. 2Notional balance.

For complete details on the analysis, please see our pre-sale report published at www.kbra.com. The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
