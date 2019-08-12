Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Upgrade Receivables Trust 2019-2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 10:13am EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by Upgrade Receivables Trust 2019-2 (“UPGR 2019-2” or the “Issuer”). This is a $162.261 million consumer loan ABS transaction that is expected to close on August 22, 2019.

This transaction represents the fifth rated ABS securitization collateralized by unsecured consumer loans originated through the online marketplace lending platform operated by Upgrade, Inc. (“Upgrade”) and the second in 2019 from the Upgrade Receivables Trust (“UPGR”) shelf. The proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used to purchase the loans and related rights from Upgrade Receivables Depositor LLC (the “Depositor”), who purchased the loans from the transferors, to fund the reserve account and to pay transaction expenses. The Depositor will in turn sell the loans to the Issuer.

Established in May 2016, with the first loan originated in April 2017, Upgrade operates an online marketplace lending platform (www.upgrade.com) (the “Platform”). Upgrade was co-founded by Renaud Laplanche, co-founder and former CEO of LendingClub Corporation, along with former LendingClub employees. The Platform offers fixed rate, fully amortizing unsecured consumer loans with original balances ranging from $1,000-$50,000 and original terms of three years and five years. These loans are categorized within three segments based on certain credit-grading criteria: Prime Plus, Prime, and Near Prime. The loans on the Platform are originated by WebBank. Generally, the primary purpose of the loan is debt consolidation. Since inception the Platform has facilitated nearly $2.0 billion in loans with nearly 200,000 borrowers served. Upgrade has raised $150 million in total equity by investors including CreditEase, VY Capital, Union Square Ventures and Sands Capital. Upgrade’s total Stockholder’s Equity as of March 31, 2019 was $50 million.

The transaction has initial credit enhancement levels of 42.50% for the Class A Notes, 32.65% for the Class B Notes, 19.75% for the Class C Notes and 9.85% for the Class D Notes. Credit enhancement consists of excess spread, overcollateralization, subordination (in the case of the Class A, Class B, and Class C Notes) and a reserve account funded at closing.

KBRA applied its Global Consumer Loan ABS Rating Methodology and its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and Upgrade’s historical gross loss data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of the Platform, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

 

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Upgrade Receivables Trust 2019-2

Class

Preliminary Rating

Expected Initial Class Principal

A

A (sf)

$103,818,000

B

BBB (sf)

$17,631,000

C

BB (sf)

$23,091,000

D

B- (sf)

$17,721,000

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:34aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : to stop service at Ontario airport after fee increase
AQ
10:33aManagement discussion and analysis
AQ
10:32aNEVRO : Cellulite Treatment Market Projected to Reach $1,438.5 Billion by 2026
PR
10:31aDIAGEO : New joint venture formed to distribute Santiago de Cuba rum
PU
10:31aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc
PU
10:31aPaper Manufacturing Market in Turkey 2019-2023 | Adoption of Digital Manufacturing to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:31aMONEYGRAM : Online Launches Redesigned Web Platform
PR
10:30aINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
10:30aCYBER SECURITY 1 AB : H1 2019 Results
GL
10:29aX TERRA RESOURCES : mobilizes field crews to Grog and Northwest properties
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : AMS sparks bidding war for Osram, shines spotlight on auto business
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..
4TULLOW OIL : Global Stocks Jump, Led by China Rebound
5BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group