Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Upstart Pass-Through Trust, Series 2020-ST3

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 11:02am EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to one class of notes issued by Upstart Pass-Through Trust, Series 2020-ST3 (“UPSPT 2020-ST3” or the “Issuer”). This is a $75.3 million consumer loan ABS transaction is expected to close on March 6, 2020.

This transaction represents the eleventh ABS securitization collateralized by unsecured consumer loans originated through the online platform operated by Upstart Network, Inc. (the “Company”, “Upstart”, or the “Upstart Program”) and the third from the Upstart Pass-Through Trust (“UPSPT”, “Master Trust”) shelf. JUPS (an affiliate of Jefferies LLC and Jefferies Asset Funding LLC) has aggregated loans to be contributed to the Master Trust which will issue the UPSPT Series 2020-ST3 Notes (“2020-ST3 Notes”) and Certificates. The proceeds from the sale of the Notes and Certificates were used to purchase the consumer loans and related rights from Jefferies Asset Funding LLC (the “Depositor”), who purchased the loans from JUPS (the Transferor). The Depositor will in turn sell the loans to the Issuer.

The Class A Notes have initial and target credit enhancement of 32.25%, which consists of overcollateralization and excess spread.

Upstart is a marketplace lending platform that facilitates the origination of prime and near prime unsecured consumer loans. Upstart was founded in February 2012 and the first unsecured consumer installment loan was originated through the program in May 2014.

KBRA applied its Global Consumer Loan ABS Rating Methodology and Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and Upstart’s historical gross loss data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of the Platform and will review the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: UPSPT 2020-ST3

Class

Preliminary Rating

Class Principal

A

BBB- (sf)

$75,270,000

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:12aPAXMAN PUBL : publishes newsletter with CEO Richard answering shareholders' questions on the company's year-end report
AQ
11:12aMORNINGSTAR, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:12aPUMA EXPLORATION : Provides Update on Murray Brook
AQ
11:11aASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:11aGLOBALSTAR, INC. : Earnings Call Release Notice
BU
11:11aMCEWEN MINING : Q4 and Year-End 2019 Results Conference Call
AQ
11:11aSUMMIT PARTNERS : Announces Global Promotions
BU
11:10aGRAND CITY PROPERTIES S A : notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
EQ
11:10aBRIDGESTONE : Partnering with Diverse Roster of Over 75 Athletes on Road to Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020
AQ
11:10aTESLA : Gkn automotive winter testing its latest modular edrive technology as sales on track to grow 141% in 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. crude drops below $50 as virus spreads in Middle East and Europe
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
3MASTERCARD : Mastercard Names Its Next Chief -- WSJ
4DANONE : DANONE : 2019 Profit Fell; Issues 2020 Guidance
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Profit rise lifts Peugeot shares ahead of Fiat merger

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group