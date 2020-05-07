Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to VB-S1 Issuer, LLC Secured Tower Revenue Notes Series 2020-1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of secured tower revenue notes, Series 2020-1 issued by VB-S1 Issuer, LLC.

The Secured Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2020-1 Class C-1 Notes, Series 2020-1 Class C-2 Notes, Series 2020-1 Class D Notes, the Series 2020-1 Class F Notes and the Series 2020-1 Class R Notes are anticipated to be issued by VB-S1 Issuer, LLC and represent Vertical Bridge Management, LLC’s fifth securitization and the Issuer’s third securitization. The Series 2020-1 Notes will be issued as an additional series of notes pursuant to the amended and restated indenture as of the closing date. The transaction structure is a master trust, and as such, the indenture permits the issuance of additional classes and series of notes. The Issuer’s Series 2016-1 Notes will be paid in full from the issuance of the Series 2020-1 Notes. Both the Issuer and Manager are indirect subsidiaries of Vertical Bridge REIT, LLC.

On the closing date, the transaction is expected to own or lease 2,797 Tower Sites upon which the closing date asset entities have entered into 4,719 tenant leases. The Portfolio has annualized run rate revenue of approximately $119.0 million and annualized run rate net cash flow of approximately $87.5 million.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered as an NRSRO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:53pHOLLYFRONTIER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:53pATLANTIC BROADBAND : Extends Pledge to Keep Customers Connected During COVID-19 Outbreak
BU
03:51pAMBASE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:51pVERITEX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:51pLIQUIDITY SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:51pDorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces First Quarter Results
GL
03:50pPACIRA BIOSCIENCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:49pOGE ENERGY : PUD 2020-050 Interim Order Authorizing Action in Response to COVID-19
PU
03:49pDTE ENERGY : issues dividend
AQ
03:49pHow to Capture Growth in the Fast Food Industry | Experts at Infiniti Research Offer Unprecedented Insights
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMIT : BUDWEISER BREWING APAC : AB InBev sees worse ahead, but some light in C..
3PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surges (May 6)
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial R..
5CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED : Liberty and Telefonica agree $38 billion UK tie-up to take on BT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group