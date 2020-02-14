Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Willis Engine Structured Trust V

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 09:32am EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three series of notes (the “Notes”) issued by Willis Engine Structured Trust V (“WEST V” or the “Issuer”).

WEST V represents Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s (“Willis”, the “Servicer” or the “Company”) sixth securitization and the third rated by KBRA. KBRA notes that Willis will be retaining the equity in WEST V and have also retained the equity in its previous securitizations.

Proceeds from the Notes will be used to acquire 57 assets, including 54 engines and three airframes (the “Portfolio”). 53 of the 57 assets in the Portfolio are on lease to 24 lessees located in 17 countries, along with 4 engines currently not subject to a lease agreement. As of January 15, 2020, the Portfolio had a remaining lease term of approximately 2.0 years, with approximately 10.5% of the Portfolio initially not subject to a lease. The three airframes (A319-100), representing 3.2% of the Portfolio, is leased to easyJet Airlines based in the United Kingdom with an initial age ranging from 13.1 to 13.4 years and a remaining lease term of 2.3 to 2.9 years. The Portfolio has an initial value of approximately $420.9 million.

The transaction benefits from sufficient credit enhancement and liquidity, as well as a dynamic structure that accelerates principal payments on the Notes in the event of weak performance.

The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

Notes

Preliminary Rating

Initial Note Amount

Series A Notes

A (sf)

$303,000,000

Series B Notes

BBB (sf)

$42,100,000

Series C Notes

BB (sf)

$21,100,000

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:48aOil prices rise $1, on course for weekly gain
RE
09:48aMARE NOSTRUM : Situation du capital et des droits de vote au 31/01/2020
GL
09:46aSURGUTNEFTEGAS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Issuer's report (Quarterly report) for 4Q 2019
PU
09:46aBROOKFIELD REAL ASSETS INCOME FUND : Public Securities Group LLC Announces Update Regarding the Reorganization of Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. into Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
PU
09:46aMeeting of Mr. Jamoliddin Nuraliev with the World Bank Mission
PU
09:46aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Inc
PU
09:46aWILLIAM HILL : Notice of Results
PU
09:46aHOME DEPOT : Top Five Tips to Nail Your In-Store Interview
PU
09:46aEXPEDEON : 4basebio AG announces results of the public share buyback offer and final purchase price for the share buy back
PU
09:46aSteady Growth in IPS Transactions
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : 4Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose
2JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
3GLAXOSMITHKLINE : AstraZeneca braces for coronavirus hit, but no impact so far
4THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : RBS to slash investment bank, rebrand as NatWest
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : plots $2bn stock issue as it plugs into recent surge in shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group