KBRA Assigns Ratings to AmeriTrust

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns insurance financial strength
ratings (IFSR) of A- with a Stable Outlook to AmeriTrust’s five
insurance underwriting entities – Star Insurance Company (Star), Century
Surety Company, Ameritrust Insurance Corporation, Williamsburg National
Insurance Company, and ProCentury Insurance Company. KBRA also assigns
an issuer rating of BBB- with a Stable Outlook to the organization’s
holding company, AmeriTrust Group, Inc. (AmeriTrust). AmeriTrust is a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Fosun International (Fosun) (00656.HK), a
global investment group headquartered in China.
AmeriTrust’s ratings are based on its favorable operating metrics driven
by strong surplus growth and targeted premium reductions since 2015 to
de-emphasize non-core business lines. The combined ratio has improved
considerably in recent years, with improved reserve development,
underwriting initiatives and effective use of a dual
admitted/non-admitted structure. AmeriTrust has generated net income in
four of the past five years and reported about $180 million in statutory
profits for the last three years combined. Improved operating
performance has also benefitted from AmeriTrust’s highly experienced and
deep executive management team with supportive bench strength. The
executive appointment process is rigorous with internal and external
appointments executed within a strong succession planning framework.
KBRA notes that several new individuals have been hired for certain top
positions and that the current CEO has been a driving force behind
AmeriTrust’s transformation initiatives.
In recent years, AmeriTrust’s significant and ongoing improvements to
risk management have fostered a sound Enterprise Risk Management (ERM)
framework integrated within the executive management team and throughout
the organization. The insurance company ratings are further supported by
a financial guarantee by Fosun that remains in place through October 31,
2020. Current surplus significantly exceeds the guarantee level. KBRA
believes that this source of capital support substantially mitigates the
potential impact of extreme stress events. Additionally, AmeriTrust’s
insurance companies have not paid dividends since 2014, and there is low
financial leverage at the holding company.
Balancing these strengths is AmeriTrust’s considerable historical
adverse reserve development, although significantly reduced in recent
years. In addition, leading external actuarial consultants were engaged
to audit AmeriTrust’s reserves. Further, previous financial difficulties
have necessitated the use of certain fronting arrangements, which have
added up to 2.5 points to AmeriTrust’s combined ratio in recent years.
Since the acquisition of the company by Fosun in 2015, there has been a
notable shift in asset allocation to non-US securities – both equities
and fixed income. Although AmeriTrust’s investment watch list currently
reflects a modest unrealized loss, KBRA will monitor the portfolio
closely going forward for material deterioration in valuation or credit
quality. Furthermore, there remains a high concentration of California
workers’ compensation exposure, albeit modestly reduced in recent years
with additional reductions built into new business projections. A
portion of this book had previously contributed to the adverse reserve
development. Lastly, potential execution risk exists with the overhauled
business strategy, including planned expansion of AmeriTrust’s
distribution network.
KBRA notes that Star and its affiliates are parties to an intercompany
pooling agreement, effective January 1, 2009. The existing intercompany
pooling agreement was amended effective October 1, 2016 to novate all
insurance risks of the affiliated carriers, requiring Star to assume all
premiums, claims, underwriting expenses and outstanding reserves with no
retroceding back to the other affiliated carriers.
The ratings for AmeriTrust’s insurance entities are based on a
consolidation of the operating company statutory statements. Per KBRA’s Global
Insurer & Insurance Holding Company Rating Methodology
published on October 10, 2017, in cases where multiple insurance
companies are affiliated with one organization, KBRA may consolidate
certain entities to facilitate the quantitative analysis.
A full report will soon be available on www.kbra.com.
CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download
the iOS App
YouTube
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is
designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities
Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form
prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National
Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and
is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is
registered with ESMA as a CRA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005894/en/