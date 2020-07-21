KBRA Assigns Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2020-WSS

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of ratings to four classes of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2020-WSS, a $413.25 million CMBS single-borrower transaction.

The collateral for the securitization consists of a $435.0 million non-recourse, first lien, floating-rate mortgage loan that is secured by the borrowers’ fee simple interests in 74 hotels totaling 8,876 keys. For the TTM 4/2020 period, the portfolio’s occupancy was 77.0% with an average daily rate (ADR) of $46.96, resulting in revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $36.17. The underlying collateral consists of 74 economy extended-stay properties operating under the WoodSpring Suites flag located in 26 states.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the properties’ cash flows using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology, and the application of our U.S. CMBS Single Borrower and Large Loan Rating Methodology. In addition, KBRA also relied on its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology for assessing counterparty risk in this transaction, to the extent deemed applicable. The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) for the portfolio of roundly $45.0 million. To value the portfolio, KBRA applied a blended capitalization rate of 11.99% to arrive at a KBRA value of $375.3 million. The resulting KBRA Loan-to-Value (KLTV) is 115.9%. In our analysis of the transaction, we considered the third-party engineering, environmental, seismic, and appraisal reports; management and franchise agreements; the results of our site inspections; and legal documentation.

