KBRA Assigns Ratings to CoreVest American Finance 2020-2

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns ratings to nine classes of certificates issued in the CoreVest American Finance 2020-2 (CAF 2020-2) securitization. This is the twelfth such transaction issued by CoreVest American Finance.

CAF 2020-2 is a $234.2 million multi-borrower securitization collateralized by 87 fixed-rate loans secured by first priority mortgages on 3,025 rental units in 2,330 income-producing single-family, 2-4 family, and multifamily properties. The subject pool includes 38 multifamily properties (398 units), which represent 12.5% of the total pool balance. The properties are located in 27 states, with the largest three exposures comprised of Missouri (16.4%), Tennessee (12.3%), and New Jersey (10.4%). The loans have principal balances ranging from $0.3 million (0.1%) to $26.5 million (11.3%) for the largest loan in the pool. The five largest loans represent 35.4% of the initial pool balance, while the ten largest loans represent 50.4%.

For the purposes of facilitating the analysis, KBRA divided the underlying properties into two distinct sub-pools by property type. Sub-pool 1 (1-4 units) is primarily comprised of single-family rental homes and 2-4 unit properties (2,292 properties, 87.5%). Sub-pool 2 (multifamily) is comprised of properties that consist of five or more units (38 properties, 12.5%), which also includes one multifamily property that is similar to multifamily assets found in traditional CMBS securitizations. KBRA used its U.S. Single-Family Rental Securitization Methodology to evaluate sub-pool 1, whereas sub-pool 2 was analyzed in a manner that is generally consistent with KBRA’s approach discussed in our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology and U.S. CMBS Multi-Borrower Rating Methodology. The results of these analyses were then blended, and pool level concentration and qualitative adjustments were then applied to determine KBRA’s credit enhancement levels for the subject pool. The results of this analysis were then compared to the issuer’s proposed capital structure to assign ratings.

