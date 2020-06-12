KBRA Assigns Ratings to Foundation Finance Trust 2020-1

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) assigns ratings to three classes of notes issued by Foundation Finance Trust 2020-1 (“FFIN 2020-1”), an asset-backed securitization collateralized by approximately $250 million of unsecured consumer loans primarily used for home improvements. The ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 25.45% for the Class A notes to 10.50% for the Class C notes.

The impact of COVID-19 has resulted in rising unemployment, which can adversely impact the performance of the transaction and consumer loans in general. Owing to KBRA’s expectations of high and rising unemployment, KBRA increased its base case default assumptions for the subject pool in a manner that was consistent with a recent portfolio review of the unsecured consumer loan sector noted in the following report: U.S. Unsecured Consumer ABS Securities on Watch Report. The review resulted with the Foundation Finance Trust 2017-1 Class B and 2019-1 Class A notes placed on Watch Developing; and 2016-1 Class B, 2017-1 Class C, and 2019-1 Class B and C notes placed on Watch Downgrade.

Foundation Finance Company (“Foundation”) was founded in 2012 through the partnership of an experienced management team and Garrison Investment Group (“Garrison”). Foundation is approximately 99% owned by Garrison, a leading middle-market credit and asset-based investment management firm with approximately $2.7 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020.

KBRA applied its Global Consumer Loan ABS Rating Methodology and Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool and the proposed capital structure. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of Foundation, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA also reviewed the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

