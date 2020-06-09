KBRA Assigns Ratings to Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a senior unsecured debt rating of BBB, subordinated debt rating of BBB-, and short-term debt rating of K3 for Michigan City, Indiana-based Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) (“the company”). In addition, KBRA assigns deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB+, a subordinated debt rating of BBB, and short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 for the bank subsidiary, Horizon Bank. The Outlook for all long-term ratings is Stable.

The ratings reflect strong risk-adjusted ROA, supported by modestly above average NIM driven by comparatively higher yields from mortgages, C&I, and the investment portfolio (17% of total assets), and underpinned by low RWA density. The competitive loan yields are partly attributed to solid market share in its legacy and underserved footprint, affording some pricing advantages. Furthermore, fee revenue contribution (20% of total revenues) is solid and balanced, which KBRA expects to remain durable with expanded focus in higher growth markets. Upward trending earnings also reflect solid operating leverage as mergers have increased efficiencies and scale, with recent overhead metrics tracking better than peers. Management is highly seasoned with long-tenures within the bank, which has promoted a cohesive and conservative credit culture that has limited outsized concentrations and higher-risk CRE exposures (C&D/RBC ~40%). Also, solid high-touch credit administration policies have limited credit costs over time with annual NCO ratios tracking lower than industry peers. While impacts from COVID-19 remains uncertain, HBNC’s exposures to “at risk” sectors appear manageable with retail, hotel, and restaurants representing 38%, 25%, and 12%, respectively, of RBC as of March 31, 2020, partly mitigated by solid LTV buffers. Reported ACL/loans is strong at 1.30% (1.74% including credit marks) and reinforced by solid core capital (TCE ratio of 9.0% in 1Q20). Regulatory capital ratios are sound though track modestly below industry peers. An elevated noncore funding mix (~20% of total funding) is a limiting rating factor. While KBRA views ALCO strategies well developed, liquidity pressures and costs could become magnified under lengthened negative credit scenarios given a moderate composition of funding that is inherently more susceptible to pricing volatility and seasonal or cyclical impacts. Also, the geographic footprint is narrow compared to many higher rated regional peers.

KBRA continues to monitor the potential direct and indirect effects of the coronavirus on the banking and other sectors. Please refer to our publication U.S. Bank 1Q 2020 Ratings Compendium for our latest thoughts.

The ratings are based on KBRA’s Bank & Bank Holding Company Global Rating Methodology published on October 16, 2019.

