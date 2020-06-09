Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Ratings to Mill City Solar Loan 2020-1 Ltd. and Mill City Solar Loan 2020-1 LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 01:18pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns ratings to three classes of notes issued by Mill City Solar Loan 2020-1 Ltd. and Mill City Solar Loan 2020-1 LLC (“MCSLT 2020-1-GS”), an asset-backed securitization collateralized by a pool of residential solar loans.

The impact of COVID-19 has resulted in rising unemployment, which can adversely impact the performance of the transaction and consumer loans in general. Owing to KBRA’s expectations of high and rising unemployment, KBRA increased its base case default assumptions for the subject pool in a manner that was consistent with a recent portfolio review of the residential solar loan sector noted in the following press release: KBRA Comments on U.S. Solar Loan ABS Monitoring. The review did not result in Watch Placements on any existing KBRA transaction ratings.

The collateral in the MCSLT 2020-1-GS deal includes approximately $195.31 million of residential solar loans, as of the March 31, 2020 statistical cut-off date. The ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 25.62% for the Class A notes to 10.34% for the Class C notes.

Loanpal, LLC (formerly known as Paramount Equity Mortgage, LLC d/b/a Loanpal) (“Loanpal” or the “Company”) was incorporated in California in 2003 to provide residential mortgage loans. In December 2017, Loanpal launched its current solar loan origination platform where it originates loans to mostly prime credit quality homeowners for the purpose of purchasing home improvements, including solar panel systems and batteries. Headquartered in Roseville, CA, as of March 31, 2020, Loanpal has originated and funded over $28.6 billion in loan volume since inception, including approximately $3.0 billion in solar loans since December 2017.

KBRA applied its Global General Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities and Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool and the proposed capital structure. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of Loanpal, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA also reviewed the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered as an NRSRO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:00pONESPAWORLD : Issues Statement Regarding Corrected Stifel Report
BU
02:00pDCS Launches API Web Services for IoT Deployments & System Integration
NE
01:59pLUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
01:58pEASYJET : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
01:56pRYANAIR HLDGS : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
01:55pElection to Equinor's board of directors
GL
01:53pMAGNA TERRA MINERALS : Announces Sale of Boleadora Project to Newmont
AQ
01:47pOFS CAPITAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:45pST Math Expands Statewide in Partnership with the One8 Foundation and MA DESE
GL
01:45pAvalon Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1France bets on green plane in package to 'save' aerospace sector
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
3GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
4NATIXIS : NATIXIS : appoints new investment banking heads for UK, Middle East
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Release of a capital market information

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group