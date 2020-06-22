KBRA Assigns Ratings to Olympic Bancorp, Inc.

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a senior unsecured debt rating of BBB, a subordinated debt rating of BBB-, and a short-term debt rating of K3 for Port Orchard, Washington based Olympic Bancorp, Inc. (“OBI”, “Olympic” or “the company”). In addition, KBRA assigns deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB+, a subordinated debt rating of BBB, and short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 for Kitsap Bank, the lead subsidiary. The Outlook for all long-term ratings is Stable.

Olympic’s ratings are supported by solid operating performance, driven principally by a favorable core net interest margin that benefits from significantly better than peer deposit costs (0.12% in 1Q20), as well as negligible credit costs. The company’s ROA tracking above 1% reflects a competitive dynamic driven by a balanced synergy between its enviable funding costs and comparatively higher yielding assets. Further, Olympic’s financial soundness is illustrated by its performance through the cycle, having been amongst a select group of banks that did not participate in TARP. The company’s ratings are constrained by a spread-reliant revenue stream with fee income sources generally contributing less than 20% of total revenues. Additionally, the company’s efficiency measure (in the low-70% range) appears higher-than-peer, largely stemming from its high touch service model, though partially attributable to relatively limited scale. That said, the company continues to focus on expense control. Also, the aggregate CRE exposure remains elevated, though manageable. Further, KBRA considers the company’s credit culture as conservative, with effective risk management practices in place that have supported solid long-term asset quality performance, executed by a seasoned management team. Olympic operates in a geographically narrow and economically uniform footprint that limits the company’s organic loan growth opportunities in some respects, while increasing the institution’s susceptibility to a regional economic downturn.

KBRA continues to monitor the potential direct and indirect effects of the coronavirus on the banking sector. Please refer to our publication U.S. Bank 1Q 2020 Ratings Compendium for our latest thoughts.

The ratings are based on KBRA’s Bank & Bank Holding Company Global Rating Methodology published on October 16, 2019.

