KBRA Assigns Ratings to Progress Residential 2020-SFR2

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns ratings to six classes of Progress Residential 2020-SFR2 (Progress 2020-SFR2) single-family rental pass-through certificates.

Progress 2020-SFR2 is a single-borrower, single-family rental (SFR) securitization collateralized by a $405.9 million loan secured by first priority mortgages on 2,067 income-producing single-family homes. The fixed-rate loan requires interest-only payments and has a five-year term. The subject transaction is the 13th KBRA-rated SFR securitization issued by Progress Residential.

The underlying single-family rental properties are located in or near 15 core-based statistical areas (CBSAs) across nine states. The top three CBSAs represent 42.3% of the portfolio and include Phoenix (17.9%), Las Vegas (12.6%), and Orlando (11.8%). The aggregate BPO value of the underlying homes was $463.9 million, yielding an LTV of 87.5%. KBRA adjusted the BPOs, which yielded an aggregate value of $417.2 million. This represents a 10.1% haircut to the nominal BPO value. The resulting LTV based on KBRA’s adjusted BPO value was 97.3%.

The loan’s cash management structure features a “Low DSC Period” concept. If the DSC of loan component E or F is less than 1.20x as of the last day of any calendar quarter (a trigger period), all interest due with respect to loan component F will be deferred and added to its principal balance. While such deferrals are occurring, any excess cash flow will be made available in a reserve for budgeted monthly operating expenses, capital expenditures, and the more senior loan components. As the certificate payment structure effectively mirrors that of the loan component structure, the feature can benefit the more senior classes of its structure relative to transactions that do not provide for cash flow diversion in Low DSC Periods. Such benefits are at the expense of the more subordinate certificates. However, if cash flows improve and the DSC threshold is met for two consecutive quarters the funds will be released and any deferred amounts will be repaid.

KBRA used its U.S. Single-Family Rental Securitization Methodology to evaluate the transaction. The methodology leverages elements of KBRA’s commercial mortgage-backed securities and residential mortgage-backed securities criteria due to the fact that the collateral underlying an SFR transaction has both commercial and residential characteristics. As the properties generate a cash flow stream from tenant rental payments, CMBS methodologies were used to determine the loan’s probability of default. To determine loss given default, KBRA assumed the underlying collateral properties would be liquidated in the residential property market.

