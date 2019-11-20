Log in
KBRA Assigns Ratings to Reliant Bancorp, Inc.

11/20/2019 | 10:31am EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a senior unsecured debt rating of BBB, subordinated debt rating of BBB-, and short-term debt rating of K3 for Brentwood, Tennessee-based Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBNC) (“the company”). In addition, KBRA assigns deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB+, a subordinated debt rating of BBB, and short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 for the subsidiary bank, Reliant Bank (“the bank”). The Outlook for all long-term ratings is Stable.

The ratings are supported by the company’s low credit loss history which has permitted relatively stable earnings, reporting core ROA generally near 1% (core ROA of 0.95% for 3Q19) since 2014. Historically, RBNC has maintained a sound capital profile including TCE and leverage ratios ranging from 9-10%. However, the pending acquisitions of Tennessee Community Bank Holdings, Inc. and First Advantage Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: FABK) are expected to markedly decrease capital ratios, with the TCE ratio dropping to roughly 8.0% on a proforma basis. Nevertheless, management intends to rebuild capital over time, managing towards pre-acquisition levels. Somewhat counterbalancing RBNC’s ratings strengths, which incorporate our favorable impressions of the company’s senior management team, is a funding profile that is relatively higher cost, with a heavier component of CDs. Additionally, RBNC has a comparatively high concentration in riskier C&D lending, though the bank has managed the portfolio well over time, minimizing credit losses with proven credit controls. Moreover, in addition to the inherent risks associated with integrating multiple acquired institutions in a calendar year, RBNC’s pending acquisition of First Advantage Bancorp, Inc. includes the high-risk, high-yield manufactured home loan portfolio, though partly mitigated by RBNC’s retention of key members of FABK who have a successful track record with manufactured home lending.

To view the rating report, click here.

The ratings are based on KBRA’s Bank and Bank Holding Company Global Rating Methodology published on October 16, 2019.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
