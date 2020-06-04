Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Ratings to WFCM 2020-C56

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 03:06pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of ratings to 17 classes of WFCM 2020-C56, a $731.1 million CMBS conduit transaction collateralized by 44 commercial mortgage loans secured by 64 properties.

The collateral properties are located throughout 30 MSAs, the largest three of which are New York (16.4%), East Bay (11.7%), and Dallas – Fort Worth (8.8%). The pool has exposure to all of the major property types, with two types representing more than 10.0% of the pool balance: multifamily (43.2%) and office (23.1%). The loans have principal balances ranging from $2.2 million to $52.7 million for the largest loan in the pool, Supor Industrial Portfolio (7.2%), is comprised of 27.1 acres of land underlying two industrial warehouses located in Harrison, New Jersey, approximately two miles northeast of the Newark CBD and 10 miles west of Manhattan. The assets together comprise 610,650 sf. The five largest loans, which also include The Grid (7.2%), KPMG Plaza at Hall Arts (6.0%), Panoramic Berkeley (5.7%), and Solitude at Centennial (4.9%), represent 30.9% of the initial pool balance, while the top 10 loans represent 51.4%.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction incorporated our multi-borrower rating process that begins with our analysts' evaluation of the underlying collateral properties' financial and operating performance, which determine KBRA’s estimate of sustainable net cash flow (KNCF) and KBRA value using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. On an aggregate basis, KNCF was 8.4% less than the issuer cash flow. KBRA capitalization rates were applied to each asset’s KNCF to derive values that were, on an aggregate basis, 42.3% less than third party appraisal values. The pool has an in-trust KLTV of 101.4% and an all-in KLTV of 111.1%. The model deploys rent and occupancy stresses, probability of default regressions, and loss given default calculations to determine losses for each collateral loan that are then used to assign our credit ratings.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered as an NRSRO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:41pGAP : Amidst Pandemic, Gap Inc. Launches World-Class Distribution Center Months Ahead of Schedule
PU
03:41pROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TRUSTED FIRM, Reminds Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – HBB
GL
03:41pTHE BULLDOG-ANCORA GROUP : Amends Tender Offer for Adams Natural Resources Fund
BU
03:39pAM BEST : Bail Bond Market Grows Despite Legislative Headwinds (AM BestTV)
BU
03:38pShell, Murphy evacuating non-essential workers from U.S. Gulf due to storm
RE
03:38pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating HP Inc. (HPQ) for Misleading Shareholders
BU
03:36pKBRA RELEASES RESEARCH &NDASH; CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) : Twin Peaks: State-Level Unemployment During Two Crises
BU
03:34pSCI Forms New Validation Team
BU
03:33pSUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:27pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) and Upcoming Deadline
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Facebook, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : wins 50 MW order in China
3EBay raises forecasts on online boom, shares hit record high
4BP PLC : BP : turns over rights to operate South Caucasus Pipeline to unit of Azeri SOCAR
5TESLA, INC. : Germany rebuffs gasoline auto lobby with radical electric plan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group